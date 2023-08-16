Traveling Abroad? Tourist Taxes Have Increased in These Cities
If you plan on traveling abroad, you may be charged higher tourist taxes. Here’s where —and when — your vacation might cost more.
When traveling abroad, tourist taxes are probably the last expense on your mind. After all, plane tickets, hotel stays, and food and entertainment costs can easily add up to several thousand dollars. But tourist taxes can make your vacation more expensive, and they’re going up in some places.
Tourist taxes make traveling abroad more expensive
Tourist taxes are exactly what they sound like — taxes aimed at tourists to generate revenue for local economies. These taxes help offset costs and negative impacts of tourism and over-tourism, like littering. But, you might not have realized you’re paying tourist taxes, though, because they are usually levied indirectly through a hotel accommodation or other provider.
For example, in the U.S., the room occupancy tax on a hotel stay in Connecticut is 15%, despite the state imposing a regular sales tax rate of 6.35%. The difference in the tax rate is a kind of tourist tax. (It’s not uncommon for rental cars to come with additional taxes that operate as tourist taxes, either.)
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
But if you’re traveling abroad this year, here are some destinations where international tourist taxes are increasing.
Europe tourist visa
You may be in luck if you plan to visit Europe this year. That’s because your days of visiting Europe with only a passport will end in 2024. While not technically a travel visa, the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETAS) will be required for visiting 30 European countries. The good news is that applications will be available online, but applying will come with a €7 ($7.64) fee.
- Travelers under the age of 18 don't need to pay the application fee.
- Adults over the age of 70 are also exempt from paying the fee.
According to the European Union, the implementation of the ETAS will impact an estimated 1.4 billion travelers. The law was previously set to become effective this year, but delays in the requirement’s implementation has bought vacationers a little more time.
Barcelona
Barcelona is a top tourist destination in Spain, with more than 12 million visitors per year, according to Barcelona Metropolis. Tourist taxes are nothing new in the city since Barcelona has been imposing taxes on vacationers since 2012. But the fee increased in spring of 2023 and is set to increase again next year.
- This past April, the per-night visitor fee increased to €2.75 (or $3.00), which is €1 ($1.09) more per night than vacationers were used to paying.
- In April 2024, the nightly fee in Barcelona will jump to €3.25 ($3.55).
This increase may not seem like much, but those who choose five-star hotels will pay a higher tourist tax of €6.75 (or $7.36) per night. That comes out to €189 (or just over $206) per week for a family of four (based on a per-person fee), in tourist taxes alone.
Valencia
Valencia is another popular vacation spot in Spain, and travelers must pay to stay in this city, too. Even if you choose to stay at a campsite rather than a hotel, you can expect to pay a tourist tax.
Valencia’s tourist taxes range from 50 cents to €2 (or up to $2.18) per night, but revenue generated from the taxes will go toward a good cause, creating more affordable housing for residents.
Venice
Approximately 19 million people visit Venice, Italy every year, according to the travel magazine, Vacations & Travel. That’s probably not a surprise given the city’s world-famous architecture and art. But if you’re planning a day trip to Venice in 2024, be prepared to pay a fee between €3 to €10 (or $3.27 to $10.91) per person when booking.
One of the reasons for the new ‘day-tripper’ tax is to encourage visitors to stay for longer periods, according to Simone Venturini, the Deputy Mayor of Venice for Tourism, Social Welfare, Healthcare, Economic Development, Labour and Housing Policy
Olhão
Olhão, Portugal, might be a lesser-known vacation destination, but the Algarve town is a popular spot for some tourists who love to fish. And the impacts of tourism have not all been positive.
To minimize some negative effects of tourism, such as pollution, in the area, the fishing town will implement a new tourist tax of €2 ($2.18) per night. But some exceptions may help you save some money.
- The tax will be reduced by half, to €1 ($1.09), between November and March.
- The tourist tax doesn’t apply to children under age 16.
- The fee in Olhão only applies to the first five nights.
Honorable Mention: Thailand
Thailand has repeatedly delayed a tourist tax, but the new fee may soon go into effect. If implemented, those flying into Thailand would pay a fee of roughly $8 (300 baht), and those arriving by land or water would be charged approximately $4 (150 baht).
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
-
-
CDs vs Bonds: Which Is Better for You?
Comparing the benefits of CDs and bonds
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Estate Planning for When ‘Baby Oops’ Comes Along
Here are four estate planning tasks to keep in mind to ensure Baby Oops gets what they need if you become incapacitated or pass away.
By Allison L. Lee, Esq. Published
-
New Oregon Child Tax Credit Leaves Out Most Families
State Taxes There's a new Oregon child tax credit, but how many families will it actually help?
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Are You Mistakenly Dead to the IRS?
IRS A new report says the IRS placed 'deceased locks' on accounts of more than 90,000 taxpayers who weren’t dead.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
The 2023 Maryland Tax-Free Week Is Here
Tax Holiday The Maryland tax-free week can help you save money on back-to-school shopping. Here are the rules to know before you shop.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Texas Tax-Free Weekend in 2023: Everything You Need to Know
Tax Holiday The 2023 Texas tax-free weekend can save you money on your back-to-school shopping. Here’s what you should know before you buy.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Guide for 2023
Tax Holiday Here's everything you need to know about the annual Massachusetts tax-free weekend.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
When Claiming the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Doesn't Pay
Tax Credits A tax preparer arrested for $124 million in alleged fake employee retention tax credit claims highlights IRS concerns about the ERC.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Where Inflation is Causing Property Taxes to Increase the Most
Property Tax Some states are raising property tax rates to the maximum allowed by law. Is your state on the list?
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
New Bill Would End California Military Pension Tax
Pension Taxes California fully taxes military retirement pay but a new bill would change that to provide tax relief to military retirees.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated