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Why a Roth Conversion Is Wrong for Most People But Often Right for Pension Holders
For the average retiree, income drops after leaving the workforce, keeping them in lower tax brackets, but retirees with pensions and large tax-deferred accounts often find themselves pushed into permanently higher tax brackets. Here's what you can do about that.
Their guaranteed income can create tax challenges that don't apply to the average retiree, making Roth conversions worth a much closer look.
Before deciding whether a Roth conversion belongs in your retirement strategy, it's important to understand the factors that actually determine whether the math makes sense. You can learn more about this in my YouTube video:
90% of People Should NOT Do a Roth Conversion?… But You Might Need To If You Have a Pension - YouTube
Many investors focus on whether they can afford to pay the taxes on a Roth conversion today. While that's certainly part of the equation, it isn't the deciding factor. The more important question is this: Will your total tax rate be lower today than it will be later?
That "total tax rate" extends beyond your federal income tax bracket. A Roth conversion can also influence:
State income taxes
Medicare IRMAA surcharges
Social Security taxation
Capital gains taxes
Estate planning outcomes
When viewed together, your true tax cost could look very different than your federal bracket alone suggests.
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Why most people don't need a Roth conversion
For many retirees, taxable income will naturally decline when they stop working. Someone who retires with modest retirement savings, no pension and Social Security as their primary income source usually remains in relatively low tax brackets throughout retirement.
In those situations, paying taxes today through a Roth conversion could result in paying more tax than necessary.
Roth conversions are frequently overpromoted, as they can be powerful, but they aren't universally beneficial.
Another consideration is today's tax landscape: Current tax laws provide relatively favorable tax rates and expanded standard deductions compared with historical norms.
While no one can predict future legislation, many economists expect government revenue needs to increase over time because of rising national debt and the long-term funding challenges facing programs such as Medicare and Social Security.
If future tax rates eventually rise, converting portions of traditional retirement accounts while rates remain relatively low could produce meaningful lifetime tax savings. The objective isn't simply to pay taxes sooner, but to pay them when they're expected to be lower than they otherwise would be.
Don't look only at your tax bracket
One of the biggest mistakes retirees make is evaluating Roth conversions using only the federal tax tables. Your retirement tax picture is much more interconnected.
Increasing taxable income through a Roth conversion could:
Cause more of your Social Security benefits to become taxable
Push you into a higher Medicare IRMAA bracket, increasing Medicare Part B and Part D premiums
Raise your capital gains tax rate
Increase state income taxes
This is why comprehensive tax planning frequently produces better results than simply converting up to the top of a particular tax bracket.
The widow's penalty can create future tax problems
Married couples regularly overlook one significant future risk: When one spouse dies, the surviving spouse generally transitions from married filing jointly to single tax status. At that time:
Tax brackets and IRMAA thresholds shrink
The standard deduction lowers
One Social Security benefit typically disappears
The surviving spouse often continues receiving pension income and RMDs
The result can be substantially higher taxes for the surviving spouse. Completing Roth conversions while both spouses are alive allows couples to take advantage of the wider married tax brackets before this transition occurs.
Your children's tax situations matter, too
If leaving money to your children is one of your goals, their future tax bracket deserves consideration as well.
Under current law, most non-spouse beneficiaries must empty inherited retirement accounts within 10 years. A child inheriting a large traditional IRA might be required to recognize hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxable income during that period, potentially pushing them into significantly higher tax brackets.
On the other hand, if your children are likely to remain in relatively low tax brackets, leaving them traditional retirement assets instead of paying higher taxes through Roth conversions today could prove more efficient.
Estate planning isn't one-size-fits-all, and understanding your heirs' financial circumstances is an important part of the analysis.
Tax diversification provides flexibility
Many retirees have accumulated the vast majority of their wealth inside tax-deferred retirement accounts, and that creates a challenge. Every dollar withdrawn becomes taxable income, leaving retirees with limited flexibility when tax laws or personal circumstances change.
Building assets across multiple account types — including traditional retirement accounts, Roth accounts and taxable brokerage accounts — creates what many planners call tax diversification.
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Having multiple "tax buckets" allows retirees to decide where retirement income comes from each year, making it easier to adapt to changing tax laws, Medicare thresholds or unexpected expenses.
Conversely, someone expecting to move into a higher-tax state might decide to accelerate conversions before relocating.
State taxes generally receive less attention in planning than federal taxes, but they can meaningfully affect lifetime tax costs.
A common Roth conversion myth
One objection frequently raised against Roth conversions is that paying taxes today means losing years of investment growth. That argument overlooks an important concept: Taxes on a traditional IRA already represent a future liability.
Paying that liability earlier doesn't necessarily reduce long-term wealth if tax rates remain unchanged — it simply satisfies the government's share sooner.
Where Roth conversions can create additional value is by reducing future RMDs, potentially lowering Medicare premiums, limiting Social Security taxation, providing greater withdrawal flexibility and protecting against higher future tax rates.
The comparison isn't simply about investment growth — it's about maximizing what you keep after taxes over the course of retirement.
The bottom line
Roth conversions aren't appropriate for everyone. In fact, many retirees with modest savings and no pensions might be better off leaving their traditional retirement accounts untouched.
Pension holders, however, ordinarily face a different reality. Guaranteed income, RMDs and long retirement horizons can create tax burdens that make proactive planning far more valuable.
Rather than asking whether Roth conversions are "good" or "bad," ask a better question: Will paying taxes today likely cost less than paying them later?
For retirees with pensions and substantial retirement savings, the answer is often worth exploring through a comprehensive, long-term tax strategy that considers not only income taxes but also Medicare premiums, Social Security taxation, estate planning and future tax flexibility.
Because when it comes to retirement, it's not just about how much you've saved — it's about how much you'll ultimately keep.
Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC®, CKA®, is the founder and CEO of Peak Retirement Planning, Inc., which was named the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in Columbus, Ohio, by Inc. 5000 in 2025. His firm focuses on serving those in the 2% Club by providing the 5 Pillars of Pension Planning. Known as a thought leader in the industry, he is featured in TV news segments and has written three bestselling books: I Hate Taxes (request a free copy), Midwestern Millionaire (request a free copy) and The 2% Club (request a free copy).
Investment Advisory Services and Insurance Services are offered through Peak Retirement Planning, Inc., a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser able to conduct advisory services where it is registered, exempt or excluded from registration.