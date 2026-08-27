Do You Know Why a Roth Conversion Isn't Right for Everybody? Test Your Knowledge With This Quiz

Roth conversions can be a game-changer for retirees with pensions facing higher tax rates. Find out how much you know about how conversions can impact Social Security benefits taxation, Medicare premiums and more.

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Published In Features
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While Roth conversions are often talked about in retirement planning, they aren't the right strategy for everyone.

For retirees with modest savings and no pension, leaving traditional accounts untouched until it's time to start RMDs can work well. But retirees with pensions face an entirely different tax reality.

In a recent article, Joe F. Schmitz, a CFP® and CEO of Peak Retirement Planning, explains why Roth conversions are so important for retirees with pensions. Schmitz is a regular contributor to Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation.

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Check out these five questions to test your knowledge about Roth conversions, pensions and taxes.

Good luck! (Don't worry if you miss an answer: You can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.)

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Joyce Lamb
Joyce Lamb
Senior Contributed Content Editor for Adviser Intel, Kiplinger.com

As Senior Contributed Content Editor for the Adviser Intel channel on Kiplinger.com, Joyce edits articles from hundreds of financial experts about retirement planning strategies, including estate planning, taxes, personal finance, investing, charitable giving and more. She has more than 30 years of editing experience in business and features news, including 15 years in the Money section at USA Today.