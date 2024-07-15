An IRA Contribution Option You Might Not Know About

Retirement savings might not have to take a back seat just because your partner doesn't earn income.

two coffee mugs on a table in front of a couch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelley R. Taylor
When it comes to retirement savings strategies, some people overlook a valuable opportunity: a lesser-known option that can be particularly beneficial for households where one partner has limited or no earned income. 

The spousal IRA is basically an exception to the usual rule that someone must have earned income to contribute to an IRA. This unique feature can double a couple's retirement savings capacity.

Senior Tax Editor, Kiplinger.com

As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist. 

