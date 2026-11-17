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The Tough-Love Question That Persuaded an 80-Year-Old to Use a Walker
Using a walker or rollator (walker with four wheels) isn't surrendering to old age — it's actually the smartest way to prevent dangerous falls, protect your independence and stay around for the family who loves you.
Persuading an aging parent to accept help — especially when it comes to mobility assistance — can be a daunting challenge for any family.
Many older people, such as Dan, a faithful reader and father, fear that using a four-wheel walker, or rollator, signals a final surrender to old age, and they choose instead to risk dangerous falls rather than compromise their independence or self-image.
Here's the email I received from his daughter and son:
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"Our 80-year-old father, Dan, refuses to use a rollator, saying, 'I don't want to look old, and besides, these things are too heavy for me to put in the trunk of my car.' He has horrible balance problems, uses a cane poorly and has fallen several times.
"We found your story about a 40-year-old carpenter who made measurement errors due to poor eyesight and was at risk of losing his job, but he refused to get glasses because he didn't want to look old. You persuaded him to see an eye doctor, and he got glasses, saving his job.
"Dad loves your column, so we need your help. Will you please talk with him? Thanks, Serena and Jimmy."
Sadly, this is a common reason to avoid using a walker
When I heard "because I don't want to look old," at first I couldn't believe it, thinking, "For God's sake, man, you are 80. What's more important — risking a bad fall or looking old?"Then I wondered whether that is a common excuse for others not using a walker/rollator.
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"Surprisingly, that and the weight of the device are common objections," Dr. Christina Ashbrook told me. She is a licensed doctor of physical therapy in Kansas and associate professor in the Department of Physical Therapy at Wichita State University.
During our interview, Ashbrook reminded me of the positive, upbeat physical therapists who helped me after I took a bad fall years ago when I tripped over the legs of a stool at home and fractured my right leg. There must be something in the DNA of physical therapists — they make the pain of recovery easier to handle, and patients know that they care.
For several months, I used a walker, one of the inexpensive aluminum types the hospital gave me. It has two wheels and makes horrible sounds when dragged across concrete or asphalt. We still have it because you never know when it will be needed again.
I asked Ashbrook to describe when an older person should consider using a walker or rollator, which is equipped with brakes, a seat and storage, often in addition to other useful options. She listed:
Balance difficulties. When someone has unsteadiness, trouble maintaining balance and a history of falls, a walker can provide the support needed to help prevent future falls.
Reduced strength or endurance. Aging contributes to muscle weakness and fatigue. A walker can help distribute weight and make walking less strenuous.
When everyday activities are a challenge. A rollator helps to maintain independence while shopping, attending social gatherings and moving around the house.
Ashbrook also listed some of the reasons patients give for not using a walker:
Using a walker makes them feel old. It is seen as an admission of decline rather than as a tool to help prevent injuries that cause true loss of independence.
Price. Costs vary, and Medicare covers many. Some rollators that are more expensive might not be covered, so you should check with your insurer in advance.
Modifying your daily routine
As these devices are available at a wide variety of price points, Ashbrook notes that rollators easily become an essential part of patients' lives.
"Getting out of bed, having it nearby and, if you live in a two-story home, having one upstairs and one downstairs makes life so much easier. Also, several patients have an inside-the-house rollator and one for use outside."
As for difficulty in lifting a rollator, Ashbrook points out, "There are serious weight considerations. While folding one up and putting it in the trunk of your car could be simple to someone in their 60s, just the ability to lift it high enough to clear the car's rear bumper could be a challenge for someone who's 80. Then it might have to go in the back seat."
She adds, "Ultralight carbon fiber rollators are available today, though you need to test one before buying."
Confusing weight terminology
I called several retailers that carry rollators and asked the same question: "Tell me about the weight."
They all commented that there is no strict regulatory definition of rollator weight, so you need to look closely at the actual specifications and not just the wording of "ultralight" or "lightweight."
All stressed the importance of trying one in the store before buying, even picking it up as if putting it in your car.
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Dan's objection was weight. Right now, the lightest rollator on the market — available in the U.S. and composed of carbon fiber — weighs 10.6 pounds and is manufactured by byACRE in Denmark. As most rollators weigh much more, it's a worthy consideration for someone like Dan.
On a Zoom call with Dan and his children, I asked him one question: "What's more important? Looking your age — and, Dan, face it, you are no spring chicken — or, because of poor balance, fracturing a hip in a fall that guarantees a significant risk of death? By the way, you do love your kids and grandchildren, right? How about doing what you can to be in their lives for a long time to come?"
After our session, his daughter phoned. "I think your lecture did the trick. Dad literally turned pale after your chat with him. You put the issue in terms he could not escape."
Dennis Beaver practices law in Bakersfield, Calif., and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@gmail.com. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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After attending Loyola University School of Law, H. Dennis Beaver joined California's Kern County District Attorney's Office, where he established a Consumer Fraud section. He is in the general practice of law and writes a syndicated newspaper column, You and the Law. Through his column, he offers readers in need of down-to-earth advice his help free of charge. "I know it sounds corny, but I just love to be able to use my education and experience to help, simply to help. When a reader contacts me, it is a gift."