A question I frequently hear is: When can I retire? What they're actually asking is: When will work stop being something I have to do?
Those are different questions, and the plan you build depends on which one you answer.
The on-ramp isn't the exit
Think of financial independence as merging onto a highway with an exit ramp available at every mile marker. You don't have to take the exit; you just need to know it's there and that you could take it if you wanted.
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That's the point of the milestone: It's optionality, not an instruction.
Retirement is the decision to take the ramp. One is a number your plan produces. The other is a life choice you make with that number in hand. Reaching the first doesn't oblige you to do the second.
You don't need a perfect number
A common misconception I run into is that financial independence requires some enormous account balance before it counts. It doesn't. What it requires is a sustainable gap between what you have coming in and what you spend.
I've worked with clients whose modest spending got them to that on-ramp years before a higher-earning, higher-spending household with a much bigger portfolio.
Chasing a balance in isolation, without looking at the spending side, is how people miss their own exit ramp without realizing it was already within reach.
Flexibility deserves to be treated as an asset
The part of financial independence that gets underrated is what it does when life doesn't cooperate with your timeline. A health scare, a caregiving responsibility, a layoff, a market downturn — none of these sends you a calendar invite.
Clients who've already built in flexibility navigate those moments very differently than clients who were counting on working exactly as long as planned.
Reaching the ramp doesn't mean you must take it
One surprising thing I hear from clients who reach financial independence: Their relationship with work improves.
Once a paycheck stops being a requirement, plenty of people find they still want to do the work — just on different terms. Some stay full time. Others shift into consulting, board work or mentoring.
The point isn't that everyone should retire the moment they can. It's that they get to decide instead of defaulting.
The planning doesn't stop at the on-ramp
Financial independence isn't a finish line at which planning ends. Markets still move. Spending still shifts. A retirement, once you do take it, can run for decades.
Reaching independence changes the stakes of the plan. It doesn't retire the plan itself.
The real goal isn't racing to the earliest possible exit. It's building enough flexibility that when you do take the ramp, it's because you chose to, not because a number on a spreadsheet told you it was time.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.