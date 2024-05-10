Three Details That Matter for a Successful Retirement

Many people skip over retirement planning specifics that could help them create a stronger plan that would better match their needs. Here’s how to not do that.

Three children's wooden blocks with the numerals 1, 2 and 3 on them.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Gelbman, CFP®
By
published

Fictional crime fighter Jack Reacher doesn’t offer retirement advice (at least not to my knowledge), but one of his quotes does resonate with me: “In an investigation, details matter.”

The same can be said for retirement planning.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Mark Gelbman, CFP®
Mark Gelbman, CFP®
Owner and Adviser, Strategic Wealth Solutions

Mark Gelbman is the owner and adviser at Strategic Wealth Solutions in Urbandale, Iowa, who has more than 20 years of experience helping clients achieve their financial planning goals. His certifications include the CFP®, CLU®, CRPC® and AAMS® designations. Gelbman believes that the key to achieving financial planning success is taking that first step and implementing incremental change rather than radical change.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8