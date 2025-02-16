Student Visas: Older Americans' Ticket to Living in Europe

For centuries, both France and Italy have captivated visitors with their culture, incomparable beauty and fine cuisines. Beyond their obvious charms, they are now emerging as popular locations for higher education for international students. Given that a considerable number of universities now offer degrees in English, study in Europe is no longer reserved for the privileged bilingual — nor are their doors open only to the young.

At Finding La Dolce Vita (FLDV), we have recently observed a remarkable rise in requests for student visas from a more mature demographic. This growing trend consists not only of retirees but also of financially independent individuals in their 40s and 50s looking to further their education while living in the heart of Europe.

Whether you are retired, nearing retirement or simply seeking a new environment for your family, studying abroad in France or Italy could be your next great adventure — an adventure more affordable than you might think, especially given the lower cost of living in both France and Italy.

How to pay for study in Europe

For those who are not independently wealthy or who don’t have access to a hefty trust fund, there are several ways that this lifestyle can be financed. You could turn your career into a vehicle for passive income, for example, by setting up an LLC. Begin by identifying your marketable skills, knowledge or services that you could offer online as a consultancy. By strategically reinvesting profits and leveraging outsourcing, your LLC can grow into a sustainable source of income, allowing you the flexibility to pursue studying and living abroad.

The student visa also allows you to work for a maximum of 20 hours per week, providing you with a small income and also opening up a whole social sphere and an opportunity to learn or use language skills.

For those who are already retired and have sufficient retirement income, there is the classic retirement visa (ERV for Italy or VLS-TS for France), which not only allows you residency and access to health care, but also the eligibility to study.

Tuition in both France and Italy is significantly lower than in the U.S., with public institutions charging minimal fees even for international students — as low as about $2,100 to $3,100 per year for a bachelor’s degree, for example. Private universities offer degrees from about $2,100 to $21,000, depending on the complexity of the degree.

A big benefit in Europe

Health care is another significant benefit. Both France and Italy offer high-quality health care at a fraction of U.S. costs. International students are granted access to these systems for a very small fee. So, you can say goodbye to your current astronomical insurance costs and spend it on exploring your European playground instead.

A student visa not only gives you access to a top-class education but also serves as a stepping stone for building a new life in Europe. Applicants can remain in France or Italy for the duration of their courses, and there is no upper age limit on eligibility.

Many choose to transition from student visa to permanent residency after five years with the possibility of applying for citizenship after 10 years. This pathway is particularly attractive for those who envision making their European adventure a permanent one. For mature students, this flexibility is transformative, providing an opportunity to reinvent themselves in stunning surroundings.

Whether your choice is a chic apartment in Le Marais (a historic district on the right bank of the Seine in Paris), a bustling cosmopolitan lifestyle in Milan or the relaxed country life in a sprawling villa with a swimming pool on the outskirts of Siena, there are solutions for all tastes and finances.

In both countries, the range of English-taught programs is impressive. Courses are available in cities and regions renowned for their culture and natural beauty. From film studies and fashion design to architecture and art history, there are countless opportunities to pursue your passion. Imagine studying enology amidst France’s acclaimed vineyards of Bordeaux, contemplating architecture in Florence or learning about luxury management in Milan. The possibilities are endless.

Older people are embracing their passions

At FLDV, we have had the privilege of assisting clients who are redefining their lives through education. One very inspiring story is that of a 72-year-old gentleman whose lifelong passion for wine led him to pursue a formal study of enology in France. We found him a charming villa just outside of Bordeaux in the countryside not far from his university, and he is now living his vie en rose, embracing both academic and rural life and undoubtedly enjoying the tastings.

We are also working with a couple to define the best location for them both to study and live. One partner wants to pursue a degree in music, while the other is keen to take art classes. We are helping them narrow down the best location that would allow them both to study their respective disciplines.

A woman in her late 40s recently swapped New York for Paris to perfect her French at the Sorbonne. Not only is she paying lower rent, her Parisian apartment is three times larger than her New York digs. She is enjoying her newfound life as a flâneuse, hopping from one café to the next with her fellow students and chatting with the waiters like a local.

There’s more to studying abroad than just academia. Besides keeping the mind sharp, it provides an abundance of opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals from all corners of the globe. The friendships and networks formed during such an experience are enriching and can last a lifetime, often leading to profound transformation. Whether it’s mastering a new skill, learning new languages, discovering hidden talents or simply embracing the joys of learning, the benefits extend far beyond the classroom.

Where to start

Moving to the other side of the world to study can seem daunting, but organizations like FLDV specialize in guiding individuals through the process. From securing a visa to finding the perfect home and course of study, expert assistance can simplify your journey.

Lifelong learning is not just about gaining new knowledge, it’s about embracing new experiences, building new connections and living your life to its fullest. So why not take the leap and begin a new chapter in the heart of Europe? With the right planning, this dream could be your reality.

