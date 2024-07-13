Want to Move to France? What to Consider Financially

Before you start packing, you might want to check out the potential impacts on your taxes, investments, retirement planning and estate planning.

A woman checks out produce at an outdoor market in France.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alex Ingrim, Chartered MCSI
By
published
inFeatures

Editor’s note: There are many reasons why an American may seek to relocate to Europe, chief among them retirement, work opportunities or simply a better work-life balance. This is the second article of a four-part series in which we’ll discuss key financial considerations Americans should keep in mind when considering a move to Europe. We’ll and zoom in on three countries in particular: France, Italy and Portugal. Part one, an introduction to the series, is Considerations for Americans Who Want to Move to Europe.

There are several critical financial planning areas Americans need to understand before moving to France. Many move for a job transfer or to retire abroad, so this article will focus on employment and work visas, retirement and tax planning, investing and capital gains, and estate planning and inheritance.

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

President and Co-Founder, Chase Buchanan USA

With over 10 years of experience working in European wealth management firms and family offices, Alex has significant expertise in cross-border financial planning, investment management, and macroeconomic analysis. He enjoys speaking with clients and explaining our investment philosophy while helping them understand the implications of various geopolitical events on their portfolios. Alex graduated with distinction from Grenoble Ecole de Management with a master’s degree in International Business after initially completing a bachelor’s degree in English at Simon Fraser University.

