Considering Purchasing and Renting a Property in Italy?

Owning a property in Italy where you can stay when you visit and rent out when you’re not there requires very careful planning.

A walkway between two homes in Milan.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Davide Migali
By Davide Migali
published

In the book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, author Stephen Covey lists habit No. 2 as “Begin With the End in Mind,” suggesting that effective individuals must have a clear vision of their destination before embarking on any endeavor. Purchasing a property in Italy to rent is no exception.    

Renting a property implies, on the financial side, greater attention on the return of our investment and, on the legal and logistical side, an understanding of the different rental contracts available in Italy, alongside the ability to effectively provide the support that tenants expect.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Davide Migali
Davide Migali
Dual Italia SpA

Davide is an Italian qualified lawyer with over 10 years of experience within the insurance, real estate and litigation industry both in Italy and the United Kingdom. During the last couple of years, Davide worked as a real estate broker specifically assisting foreign buyers in Italy, performing legal and technical due diligence on real estate transactions, drafting the relevant contractual documentation and, in general, acting as buyer’s agent throughout the pre- and post-sale processes.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8