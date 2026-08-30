For decades, Social Security has served as a foundational piece of retirement income. But for younger generations, the program's outlook is changing, and those changes have significant implications for long-term financial planning.
With Social Security reserves expected to be depleted by 2033, millennials, Gen Z and subsequent generations will likely need to approach Social Security as an additional source of income rather than the cornerstone of a retirement strategy.
This article outlines practical strategies you can implement to help save enough for retirement, independent of Social Security.
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Lifetime contributions may increase
To resolve funding shortfalls, policymakers may consider increasing payroll taxes or taxable wage bases. You may end up contributing more over your lifetime while receiving proportionally fewer benefits.
This is why effective tax-efficient planning is increasingly important. Focus on diversifying your retirement accounts, such as Roth, traditional pretax and taxable brokerage accounts, to help maintain flexibility under shifting policies.
Retirement timelines are becoming more dynamic
Another proposed solution is increasing the full retirement age, which could require younger workers to remain in the workforce longer before accessing full benefits.
Meanwhile, the costs associated with buying a home, paying off student loan debt and rising inflation are making it increasingly difficult to save for retirement.
You're facing a more complex financial background than previous generations and you should plan for a longer investment horizon. By staying invested for a longer period, you can help offset both delayed benefits and longer life expectancy.
Personal capital can help drive retirement success
For older generations, Social Security often covered a significant portion of retirement expenses. For younger generations, that dynamic is changing dramatically. Retirement outcomes are likely to rely heavily on consistent saving, disciplined investing and long-term portfolio growth.
Apart from getting started early, one of the best ways to help secure a comfortable retirement is to optimize your saving, investing and financial habits.
Maximizing the use of tax-advantaged accounts in the right order is one of the most efficient things you can do. The first step, if applicable, is to contribute enough to your workplace retirement plans to receive the full employer match.
From there, you should consider contributing to Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s, which can be beneficial during lower-income earning years, potentially allowing for long-term tax-free compounding. Health savings accounts (HSAs) can also offer additional tax-efficient advantages.
As income rises, increasing pretax contributions can help reduce taxable income while accelerating retirement savings. Combining these two strategies can help you work towards improving long-term outcomes and becoming financially independent.
Equally important is how you structure your investments. A high overall asset allocation in equities typically allows younger investors to leverage their time horizon to their advantage.
Behavioral discipline is also a key factor. If you can stay consistent, avoid emotional short-term market timing and maintain steady contributions, you will hopefully perform better over the long term compared to those who react to short-term volatility.
The bottom line
Social Security should still be part of your retirement picture — but not the foundation.
For younger investors, there is a clear shift from dependence on public benefits to ownership of private outcomes.
Those who recognize this early and invest accordingly may be better positioned to maintain control over their financial future, regardless of how the Social Security system ultimately evolves.
Ultimately, successful retirement planning is less about predicting changes and more about optimizing what you can control: Savings behavior, tax efficiency, investment structure and long-term discipline.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.