How to Shop for Annuities Like You’re Buying a Car

Figuring out which annuity suits you best starts with knowing what you want the annuity to do for you. Like vehicles, there are lots of options and add-ons.

An older woman smiles as she checks out the interior of a new car.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelly LaVigne, J.D.
By
published

So, you’re interested in having guaranteed income as part of your retirement strategy and looking for sources beyond Social Security. That can lead to considering adding an annuity to your portfolio and wading into all of the different products out there. And there are so many annuities out there that it can feel overwhelming.

The thing about selecting an annuity is that everyone is seeking something different from adding an annuity to their portfolio. So there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kelly LaVigne, J.D.
Kelly LaVigne, J.D.
Vice President, Advanced Markets, Allianz Life

Kelly LaVigne is vice president of advanced markets for Allianz Life Insurance Co., where he is responsible for the development of programs that assist financial professionals in serving clients with retirement, estate planning and tax-related strategies.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8