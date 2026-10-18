Why Your Retirement 'Magic Number' May Be the Wrong Target

Is your retirement goal a "magic number" you think you need to be comfortable? What you need is a realistic plan based on your own life, not someone else's arbitrary benchmark.

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Americans have no shortage of retirement benchmarks competing for their attention. Some experts say you need $1 million, others suggest saving 10 times your salary, and then there's the 4% rule.

On top of that, there are annual surveys and statistics that aim to calculate or identify the ever-popular retirement "magic number" for how much the average American needs to retire comfortably.

While these figures and rules can offer a starting point, they can also create unnecessary anxiety and lead people to focus on the wrong end goal.

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Retirement planning is not about reaching someone else's number. It's about creating enough sustainable, reliable income to support the life you want to live.

Start with the retirement you envision

Many people begin retirement planning by asking, "How much do I need to save?" However, a more useful question may be, "What do I want retirement to look like?"

For some, retirement means extensive travel and new experiences. For others, it may involve staying close to family and supporting children or grandchildren. Others might even consider relocating, volunteering, pursuing a passion project or continuing to work in some capacity.

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The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.

Those decisions matter because they determine the amount of income you will actually need. A retirement built around international travel will look very different financially from one centered on spending time at home with family.

Starting with your goals rather than a savings target helps turn retirement planning from a math exercise into a strategy built around your life.

Focus on income, not just assets

During your working years, retirement planning is largely about accumulation. You save, invest and allow time and compounding to work on your behalf.

As retirement approaches, the challenge changes. The question is no longer how much you can accumulate. It becomes how effectively you can convert those assets into reliable income.

This is where popular rules of thumb can fall short. Let's take the 4% rule, for example. This strategy suggests withdrawing 4% of your savings in the first year and then adjusting that amount for inflation every year after.

While this can feel simple and may work for some, there is a lot it can't account for, including when you retire, your tax situation, spending patterns, desire to leave assets to heirs or charitable causes, among other factors.

Two retirees with identical portfolio balances could require very different withdrawal strategies based on their goals, other income sources and life circumstances.

Consider the personal risks, too

A retirement income strategy should also account for risks that a simple savings target can't capture.

Longevity is one example. Funding a retirement that lasts 20 years is very different from funding one that lasts 35 years.

Market conditions matter as well. Retiring into a market downturn can create challenges that don't exist when markets are rising, particularly if withdrawals begin immediately.

Inflation can reduce purchasing power over time, while taxes can significantly affect how much spendable income remains from different accounts.

Family considerations also play a major role. While some retirees expect to help support aging parents, others may want to assist adult children, fund education for grandchildren, or prepare for a future transfer of wealth.

These priorities are meaningful, but they're difficult to capture in a single benchmark or national average.

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Build a plan that evolves

No matter what you envision for your retirement, planning for it shouldn't be a one-time exercise completed just before leaving the workforce. A strong retirement income strategy should be flexible enough to adapt as life and goals evolve.

That's where an adviser can add value. Working with an adviser can help you build and refine that strategy over time, aligning your resources with your goals, revaluating trade-offs and adjusting as circumstances change.

A retirement plan should reflect your life, not a "magic number" or arbitrary benchmark. In the end, what matters most is having a personalized income strategy that supports the retirement you want today and can evolve with you tomorrow.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment, legal, or tax advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Individuals should consult their own legal, tax and financial professionals regarding their specific circumstances.

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Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Michael Cherny
Michael Cherny
Head of Citizens Wealth Management, Citizens Financial Group

Michael Cherny leads Citizens Financial Group's Wealth Management Advisor business. Since joining Citizens in early 2024, Michael has driven a meaningful cultural and performance transformation across the Wealth Management organization. By actively listening to and engaging with advisors, internal partner and clients, he has empowered teams to elevate client service, deepen relationships, and accelerate business growth. Under his leadership, the division continues to scale its capabilities and expand its impact.