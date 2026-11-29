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If you're planning on retiring in the new year, the top thing on your to-do list shouldn't be planning that dream vacation on your bucket list. The No. 1 thing you should be doing is figuring out how you'll replace the salary you're leaving behind at work so you can comfortably pay the bills in your first year of retirement.
The first year of retirement is not a fire drill. It's time to finally put your retirement income plan into action after years of saving. There are no do-overs. Bills must be paid. Money must be easily accessible.
So, now's the time to run the numbers and turn your savings into a steady paycheck so you can lead the lifestyle you've always envisioned after you leave the office for the last time.
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"It's a multi-prong process," says Chris Kampitsis, managing partner at Barnum Financial Group, SKG Team. "In essence, the idea is to turn a retirement nest egg into the equivalent of a paycheck."
How to turn your savings into a paycheck in retirement
Estimate your new spending rate.
Start by envisioning what your spending will look like in retirement and how it might differ from your late working years. "You're not going to be commuting as much, but you might want to take more vacations," says Kampitsis.
The first step is to tally up all your monthly expenses, like the mortgage, property taxes, gas, food, healthcare, and utilities. (And don't forget to factor in spending on fun things, such as a new guitar or kid-friendly upgrades to your house for the grandkids.)
Divide spending into two types: "needs and wants," advises Kampitsis.
"The needs are the things that you're going to have to spend money on every month," says Kampitsis. "The wants are going to be a little more discretionary. They're not necessarily going to be as consistent month to month."
Where will the money come from?
"Ideally, we want the needs covered by dependable income sources," says Kampitsis. "The wants can be covered by more up-and-down, more volatile, more equity-driven income sources."
The next step is to add up all the so-called "dependable" guaranteed income streams (think Social Security, a work pension, an annuity, rental income, etc.).
There's a pecking order, though, to guaranteed income. The most dependable sources are Social Security, pensions and annuities. "These are benefits that you know theoretically will (be there every month) and last forever," says Coleman Kruse, financial adviser at Altfest Personal Wealth Management.
If guaranteed income sources cover all your monthly expenses, great! You simply need to arrange for the funds to hit your checking account like any paycheck, so the cash is readily available when it comes time to pay bills.
"You want to know, rain or shine, that my basic expenses are taken care of," says Kampitsis. "Psychologically, it's a lot easier for people to approach (retirement spending) that way."
If income sources don't add up to enough to pay the bills, you'll have to fill that income gap with retirement accounts and other savings, such as an emergency fund.
Mind the tax traps.
When drawing down retirement accounts, it's vital to ensure distributions are executed in a tax-efficient way. Of course, make sure you're 59½ before taking money out to avoid the 10% IRS withdrawal penalty. (If you leave your job in or after the year you turn 55, you can generally tap your current employer's 401(k) penalty-free under the Rule of 55.)
To limit the tax hit, you might withdraw from a Roth account, which allows qualified tax-free withdrawals. You should also make sure income from traditional account distributions doesn't bump you into a higher tax bracket.
Set a withdrawal rate.
In general, the key is to take reasonable withdrawals, such as the popular 4% rule, which calls for withdrawing 4% of your portfolio in year one and then adjusting that dollar amount for inflation in subsequent years. This conservative withdrawal strategy is designed to help your nest egg last 30 years.
Set aside two years of income.
To buttress your income plan, Kampitsis recommends a rainy-day fund that covers at least two years of annual expenses.
"We refer to it as a buffer," says Kampitsis. "Ideally, this buffer of cash and cash-equivalent-type investments is something you can draw from that is not tied to the stock market in the event the roof unexpectedly needs to be replaced, or an expensive medical procedure is needed."
Factor retirement age into your income needs
When you retire plays a crucial role in determining how much income you will need, as it affects the size of your Social Security check, healthcare costs, and other expenses.
If you retire at age 62 and start Social Security benefits — five years before full retirement age (FRA) of 67 — you'll receive a monthly benefit that is 30% lower for the rest of your life. That smaller income stream means you'll need other forms of guaranteed income to offset the smaller benefit check.
The short-term bucket holds money in highly liquid investments, such as high-yield savings accounts and money markets, to cover expenses in the next day, week or month.
The intermediate bucket holds money in slightly more aggressive investments, such as bonds and dividend-paying stocks, for needs a few years down the road.
The long-term bucket includes growth assets like stocks for long-term needs such as making your nest egg last a lifetime.
Retirees who've spent a lifetime saving shouldn't feel bad about drawing down their retirement accounts. That's the purpose of building a nest egg.
"No one should beat themselves up for spending in retirement as long as they have a safe distribution rate," says Kruse. "It's perfectly fine to start spending down your assets slowly. I don't want to see you (overspend and) run out of money when you're 75 or 80 years old. But if you spend down a million dollars between 65 and 95, I'm okay with that."
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Adam Shell is a veteran financial journalist who covers retirement, personal finance, financial markets, and Wall Street. He has written for USA Today, Investor's Business Daily and other publications.