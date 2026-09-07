Every sports fan loves the game-winning touchdown, the walk-off home run or the buzzer-beating shot. Those unforgettable moments make the highlight reels.
But ask any championship coach what really wins titles, and you'll hear a different answer. Championships are usually won long before the final whistle. They're built through preparation, discipline, communication and making countless small decisions that put a team in position to succeed when the pressure is highest.
Retirement is no different. The people who enjoy the most successful retirements rarely arrive there by accident. They get there through years of preparation, thoughtful decisions and disciplined execution.
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Many people assume a successful retirement comes down to having a large investment portfolio or earning the highest possible return. While those certainly help, the retirees who enjoy the greatest financial freedom often succeed because they follow many of the same principles great coaches emphasize every season.
Focus on the fundamentals of your plan
As Vince Lombardi famously reminded players by holding up a ball and saying, "Gentlemen, this is a football," championship teams focus relentlessly on fundamentals.
For retirement, those same fundamentals apply to achieving your financial goals. Here are 10:
- Saving regularly during your working years
- Avoiding emotional investment decisions
- Adjusting plans as life evolves
- Seeking advice before major financial decisions rather than after
- Living within your means
- Maintaining an appropriate emergency reserve
- Diversifying investments
- Reviewing beneficiary designations
- Managing taxes proactively instead of reactively
- Rebalancing periodically instead of emotionally
Over the course of a 20- or 30-year retirement, mastering these fundamentals often matters more than trying to predict the next hot investment. Small improvements, repeated consistently over decades, often produce extraordinary results.
1. Review your game plan every year
Preparation creates options.
- The best time to think about taxes isn't during tax season
- The best time to plan for required minimum distributions (RMDs) isn't the year you turn 73
- The best time to evaluate your Social Security strategy isn't the month before you file
The more decisions you make before they're urgent, the more flexibility you'll have when opportunities — or unexpected challenges — arise.
Legendary UCLA men's basketball coach John Wooden always preached that, "Failing to prepare is preparing to fail." Winning one game doesn't guarantee a championship.
Likewise, retirement isn't won by making one brilliant financial investment or decision. A successful, secure retirement is achieved by a series of thoughtful decisions year after year:
- Should this be the year for a Roth conversion?
- Should I realize capital gains this year while I'm in a lower tax bracket?
- Is it time to begin Social Security benefits?
- Which accounts should fund this year's income?
- Will an additional IRA withdrawal increase Medicare premiums in two years?
- Should appreciated investments be sold now or later?
Viewed individually, these choices may seem small, but they can significantly influence how much retirement income you keep after taxes and how long your savings last.
Coordinate the pieces of your plan
Even the best head coach relies on assistants, scouts and a coordinated game plan. The various pieces of retirement planning work much the same way.
- Investment decisions affect taxes
- Tax decisions influence Medicare premiums
- Estate planning impacts future generations
- Insurance decisions affect retirement income
- Withdrawal strategies affect all of the above
Some of the greatest retirement opportunities occur when tax planning, investment management, retirement income planning and estate planning are coordinated rather than addressed separately.
That's one of the advantages of working with both a CFP® and a CPA. When each piece is considered independently, opportunities are often missed. When they're coordinated, they reinforce one another.
Create a long-term plan that brings calm during uncertainty
Preparation creates confidence. Confidence makes disciplined decision-making easier when emotions run high.
One of the defining characteristics of great coaches is their ability to remain composed when circumstances become unpredictable. Financial markets inevitably experience periods of volatility. Headlines create anxiety. Predictions dominate television and social media.
Retirees who remain committed to a thoughtful, long-term strategy often fare better than those who constantly react to the latest news cycle.
Be flexible to adjust when necessary
No coach expects every game to unfold exactly as planned. No master strategist like Bill Belichick walks into the locker room at halftime and says, "Let's keep doing exactly what we planned before the game started."
They evaluate what's working and what isn't. They prepare for injuries, weather, unexpected opponents and momentum swings. They develop contingency plans because they know uncertainty isn't an exception — it's part of the game.
Retirement deserves the same mindset. Markets will fluctuate. Tax laws will change. Healthcare costs may rise. Family circumstances can shift. Inflation may persist longer than expected.
A retirement plan shouldn't be built for one perfect scenario; it should be flexible enough to adapt when life inevitably calls an audible. The best retirement plans are living documents that are revisited regularly. A retirement plan shouldn't be a trophy placed on a shelf and forgotten.
Winning in the long run
Much like championship teams, people who get the most out of their retirement years trusted a process. Retirement is about preparation, adaptability and disciplined execution over time.
The highlight moments — traveling with family, supporting grandchildren, pursuing long-delayed passions or simply enjoying the confidence that comes from financial security — are often the result of years of quiet decisions that no one else ever noticed. That's a lesson every championship coach understands — and one every retiree can benefit from embracing.
It is often said that winning moments lead to winning days. Winning days lead to winning seasons. Winning seasons ultimately create a championship retirement.
No single decision determines financial success. Rather, it's the accumulation of hundreds of thoughtful decisions made consistently over time that builds lasting confidence and financial security.
Dan Dunkin contributed to this article.
The appearances in Kiplinger were obtained through a PR program. The columnist received assistance from a public relations firm in preparing this piece for submission to Kiplinger.com. Kiplinger was not compensated in any way.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.