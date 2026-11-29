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That's why I tell my clients that if they want to have a better financial year, they shouldn't wait until January to start planning. Before the busy holiday season arrives, now is the perfect time to take a hard look at where you are, where you've been and where you want to end up.
Think of it as a financial tune-up before the new year, not another New Year's resolution.
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1. Figure out what you want to accomplish
The first question isn't, "How much did my portfolio make?"
It's, "What are my goals for the new year?"
Maybe you're trying to maximize your retirement contributions. Maybe you're trying to get out of debt or determine whether you can finally stop working. Maybe you're hoping to retire in the next five years. Whatever it is, the goal needs to turn into an action plan.
Setting a goal isn't enough. It needs to be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and tied to a deadline.
For example, if maximizing retirement savings is the goal, look at your 401(k), traditional IRA, Roth IRA or SEP IRA contributions now. Don't wait until tax season to realize you didn't put away as much as you intended.
2. Know what you own
One of the biggest mistakes I see is people opening their investment statements, seeing that their balances went up and thinking everything is fine.
But have they asked themselves why their portfolio is doing well? More importantly, do they know what investments they actually own?
I've had people come into my office with multiple investment accounts who immediately assumed they were diversified. Then when we look underneath the hood and discover that 80% of their investments are holding the same assets.
That's particularly dangerous if you're nearing retirement. The warning signs aren't there because everything looks fine when markets are rising. But if your investments are highly correlated, they could all come crashing down if markets fall and ruin your plans.
3. Find out how much you're paying in fees
While you're taking a closer look at your investments, don't forget to look at what you're paying in fees.
Mutual funds and other investments can carry expenses that investors don't always notice because it's not like receiving a bill in the mail.
A year-end portfolio review should take into account performance, cost, asset allocation and how closely your holdings work together.
Don't just ask, "Did I make money?"
Ask, "Did I take on the appropriate amount of risk for my stage of life?"
4. Get a second opinion
The most valuable part of a year-end financial review can be discovering that your prior assumptions might be wrong.
I've seen some people continue working two or three years longer than necessary because they assume they haven't accumulated enough to retire. A comprehensive review of their investments, Social Security and other income sources might reveal they have more flexibility than they realized.
Retiring early might not be for everyone. After all, you might like your job and the social and financial benefits that come with it.
But wouldn't it be nice to know you're doing it because you want to, not because you're afraid you have to? A second opinion from a trusted financial adviser can provide the clarity you need.
5. Consider the tax consequences
Paying off your mortgage or car loan can feel like an obvious financial win. But where is the money coming from?
For example, if you take a large withdrawal from a retirement account to eliminate debt, that decision could create additional taxable income. And depending on your circumstances, that income could lead to higher Medicare premiums.
That's not to say you shouldn't prioritize paying off debt. But you should understand the ripple effects one decision can have on the rest of your financial plan.
6. Revisit your Social Security and Medicare strategies
A retirement plan is not the same thing as a portfolio. Your plan should connect your investments with your income strategy.
In addition to your retirement accounts, you should also be thinking about when to claim Social Security, how much income you will need to live on, which accounts you should draw from first and how all of those decisions might affect your taxes and Medicare premiums.
These decisions can have consequences for years, which is why they shouldn't be made in isolation or at the last minute.
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7. Clean out the financial junk drawer
Finally, don't forget about the little things.
Pull out your budget. Review your credit card statements. Find the subscriptions you're still paying for but barely use. Look for any unnecessary recurring charges.
I've caught myself doing this. It's easy to put things on auto-pay and forget about it. The next thing you know, they're costing you hundreds of dollars over the course of a year.
These small leaks can become big expenses — money that could be better spent building your emergency fund or increasing your retirement savings.
Don't wait for January
Before the holidays take over, take a look at the entire picture: Your goals, retirement contributions, investments, fees, debt, Social Security, Medicare and spending.
Maybe you'll discover you're on track. Maybe you'll find a problem that needs fixing. Maybe you'll discover you're closer to retirement than you thought.
But you won't know until you sit down, put the numbers on paper and make a plan.
Don't wait for the ball to drop and the clock to strike midnight to decide what you want your financial life to look like in 2027. Start now — and bring the new year in with a plan, not a resolution.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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President and CEO, DeWitt & Dunn Financial Services
With more than 20 years of experience guiding clients through the complexities of retirement planning, Cathy DeWitt Dunn is a trusted financial expert and founder of her own successful firm. As a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) and Federal Retirement Consultant (FRC®), Cathy brings specialized expertise to help women and federal employees navigate their financial futures with confidence.