Editor's note: This is the third article in a series in which Peter Newman, CFA®, of Peak Wealth Planning, shows you how to make the most of Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). The first and second articles are Why High-Net-Worth Families Need a Financial Quarterback to Protect Their Wealth and Concentrated Company Stock in Your ESOP? Waiting to Diversify Could Tank Your Retirement.
Sally retired at 62 with $890,000 in her Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and another $420,000 in her 401(k). The numbers looked solid. She'd done the math a hundred times. It was enough to cover expenses, maybe some travel, definitely that kitchen remodel.
Then reality hit. Health insurance before Medicare? $1,800 a month. Property taxes she'd overlooked? Another $6,500 annually. And because she'd claimed Social Security at 62, her monthly benefit was permanently reduced by roughly $750 every month for life.
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The ESOP money was there. The 401(k) was there. But the plan wasn't. That gap turned what should have been a comfortable retirement into constant calculations of what she could and couldn't afford.
Here's what I've noticed: The difference between people who retire confidently and people who retire anxiously isn't about how much they've saved. It's about what they did — or didn't do — in the decade before retirement.
Your 50s are a critical window where you either build the foundation for sustainable retirement income or realize too late that your assumptions don't match reality.
Age 50-54: The foundation you can't skip
At 50, you're probably earning peak income, kids might be finishing college, and retirement feels distant.
But this is actually the most important time to create your first real retirement income forecast. Not a napkin calculation or a vague sense that things will work out. An actual projection accounting for your ESOP balance, your 401(k), maybe your spouse's retirement accounts, and what those numbers translate to in monthly income.
Why now? You might discover you're on track to retire at 61. Or you might find out that you need to work until 68. Both answers are valuable, but one of them requires a significant adjustment to your timeline. It's better to know that at 50 than 59.
This is also when you need to look at your debt and what financial obligations are competing for your money. I've seen too many people prioritize funding kids' college education while assuming their own retirement will take care of itself. Sometimes that works out. Often it doesn't.
The questions you should be asking:
- What's my realistic retirement budget, including health care costs?
- Am I on pace to replace my current income, or do I need to adjust expectations?
- What debts should I eliminate before retirement?
- Am I prioritizing retirement savings, or are other goals consuming resources I'll need later?
Getting clear answers at 50 gives you five years before diversification eligibility at 55 to course-correct if needed.
Ages 55-59: Strategic decisions that compound
At 55, you hit your first ESOP diversification eligibility. If you've been with your company for at least 10 years, you can now sell back up to 25% of your accumulated shares.
Say you've accumulated $800,000 in company stock. At 55, you could diversify $200,000, rolling it into an IRA where you can invest in something other than your employer's stock. You can take the cash directly, but there are significant tax consequences and potential penalties that make that option less attractive for most people.
This is also when major life events can change everything. A grandchild is born and you want to help with their education. You buy a second home. Someone gets a difficult medical diagnosis. These things are common, and they should trigger an update to your financial plan.
Between 55 and 60, you'll continue accumulating shares if you're still working, and you may have options to diversify small amounts annually. Whether that moves the needle enough to be worthwhile depends on your specific situation.
Ages 60-65: The pre-retirement pressure test
At 60, you can diversify up to 50% of your total ESOP account. This is your chance to shift half of your concentrated company stock into a more balanced portfolio before retirement.
Here's where planning becomes critical. Retiring before 65? You need a rock-solid plan for healthcare costs until Medicare kicks in. Those costs can easily run $18,000 to $24,000 annually for a couple.
Planning to retire before the full Social Security retirement age of 67? Understand what that costs. Claiming at 62 reduces your benefit by roughly 30% for life. Waiting until 70 increases it by about 24% compared to 67. That difference can mean tens of thousands of dollars annually when you might need it most.
This is also when your liquidity strategy becomes crucial. You need your expenses for the first one to three years of retirement covered by stable sources, such as money market funds, savings accounts or low-risk bond funds. Not your ESOP. Not aggressive stock funds that could crater 40% right when you retire.
Post-retirement: The plan continues
Retirement is when the ongoing management gets more complex. You've got multiple income sources that need coordination: ESOP distributions that might be delayed up to 24 months, Social Security, possibly a spouse's pension or 401(k), maybe an annuity.
And then there are taxes. What federal bracket will you be in? Will a large ESOP distribution push you into Medicare surcharges? Are you approaching 73, when required minimum distributions kick in and potentially force you into higher tax brackets than you'd planned for?
There's no one-size-fits-all answer. Every situation requires mapping out each income source, projecting taxes not just this year but for the next decade, and making strategic decisions about which accounts to spend from when.
The timeline nobody follows (but everyone should)
I get it. Planning across a decade feels overwhelming, especially when you're busy working, managing family obligations and living your life. But the cost of not planning systematically is usually much higher than the effort of doing it.
The people who retire confidently didn't necessarily save more than everyone else. They just understood the timeline and made strategic decisions at each phase instead of letting things happen by default.
If you're anywhere in your 50s with significant ESOP wealth, the question isn't whether you should be planning, it's whether you're going to start now or wish you had five years from now.
For readers looking to better understand how these strategies apply to their own situation, Peter Newman created My ESOP Planner — a resource focused on helping employee-owners plan for diversification, retirement income and legacy decisions. Learn more at www.myesopplanner.com.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.