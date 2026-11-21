Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Waiting Until Your 70s to Take RMDs Can Spring a Pricey Tax Surprise
Waiting until age 73 to deal with required minimum distributions can quietly trigger an expensive tax trap, making your 60s the prime window to strategically draw down or convert your savings before the IRS forces your hand.
Required minimum distributions (RMDs) have a way of feeling like a problem for later. You are not required to take them yet, the account is growing nicely, and there is always next year to think about it.
That comfort is exactly the trap. The cost of treating RMDs as a future concern is not paid when they begin. It is paid in the years you spent ignoring them, when you could have been acting and chose to wait.
By the time the distributions arrive, the most valuable planning years are already behind you.
From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
Once you reach a certain age, the IRS stops letting your tax-deferred accounts grow untouched. You must begin withdrawing a calculated amount each year from accounts like traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, whether you need the money or not, and each withdrawal is taxed as ordinary income.
For 2026, the age at which RMDs generally begin is 73. The amount is determined by your account balance and an IRS life expectancy factor, and it rises as a percentage of the balance as you age.
The penalty for getting it wrong is steep. Miss an RMD and the shortfall can be hit with a penalty of 25%, reduced to 10% if you correct it promptly. That alone is reason enough to take them seriously.
But the larger cost is not the penalty. It is what compounds quietly in the years before RMDs ever start.
About Adviser Intel
The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
The cost of compounding in the wrong direction
Here is the part people miss. A large traditional IRA is, in a sense, a tax bill that keeps growing. Every year it compounds, the eventual RMDs, and the tax on them, grow right along with it.
Leave a big balance untouched and feel good watching it climb, and you may simply be enlarging the taxable withdrawals waiting for you at 73 and beyond.
Consider two people, each with a sizable traditional IRA, each retiring at 64. The first treats the account as sacred, lets it grow and touches nothing until RMDs force the issue at 73. By then, the balance is larger, the required withdrawals are correspondingly larger, and they land on top of Social Security, possibly pushing the retiree into a higher bracket and triggering Medicare surcharges.
The second person spent the nine years from 64 to 73 deliberately drawing the account down, or converting portions to a Roth, at lower tax rates during a low-income window.
By 73, that person has a smaller traditional balance, smaller required distributions and far more control over the bracket they land in.
Same starting points. Very different tax outcomes, driven entirely by whether they acted early or waited.
The waiting feels prudent. It looks like discipline. But in this case, doing nothing is itself a decision — and often an expensive one.
The ripples into Medicare and Social Security
Large RMDs do not just generate income tax. They raise your income, and your income drives other costs you may not be connecting to the distribution.
Medicare premiums for Part B and Part D climb once your income crosses certain thresholds through the IRMAA surcharge.
For 2026, the first of those thresholds for a married couple filing jointly sits at $218,000 of modified adjusted gross income. A large required distribution can push you across that line, raising your premiums.
None of this is obvious when you are simply watching a balance grow. It becomes very obvious when the distributions, and the bills that follow them, arrive.
What acting early looks like
The encouraging news is that the years before RMDs begin are some of the most valuable planning years you will ever have, precisely because you still have choices. In that window after you stop working but before age 73, your taxable income may dip to a level that opens real opportunities.
One approach is partial Roth conversions during those low-income years, moving money out of the traditional account at a modest rate and into a Roth, where it can grow without future RMDs at all.
Another is simply taking voluntary distributions earlier than required, spreading the tax over more years and lower brackets rather than concentrating it later.
There is also the qualified charitable distribution (QCD), available once you reach age 70½, which lets you direct IRA money to charity in a way that can satisfy your RMD without adding to your taxable income.
Each of these chips away at the future balance, and therefore at the future tax, in a controlled way you choose rather than one the IRS schedule imposes.
Which of these fits depends on your situation, and they are often used in combination.
A person with charitable intent might lean on QCDs, while someone focused purely on tax efficiency might prioritize conversions in the lowest-income years.
The common thread is that they all require acting before the distributions are forced on you.
Once you are 73 and the RMDs have begun in full, the least expensive window for this kind of planning has largely closed, and the distributions themselves start filling up the lower brackets you might otherwise have used.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
The bottom line
The real cost of waiting on RMDs is not a line item you will ever see labeled as such. It is the difference between the tax you pay because you planned and the larger tax you pay because you did not.
It hides inside a growing balance that looks like a success story right up until the distributions, and the bills attached to them, reveal what that growth was quietly building toward.
If you have a substantial traditional IRA and you are in your 60s, the worst thing you can do is assume RMDs are a problem for your 70s. They are a problem for right now, in the sense that now is when you can still do something about them at a reasonable cost.
Mapping out what your required distributions are likely to look like at 73, and whether converting or drawing down some of that balance in the meantime makes sense, is one of the higher-value exercises available to anyone in that age range.
It does not take long to model, and the picture it produces often changes how people think about that untouched account.
The account that grows untouched is not always the win it appears to be. Sometimes the smarter move is to start spending it down before someone else decides the timing for you.
This material is for educational purposes only and should not be considered tax or legal advice. Please consult with your tax advisor or attorney regarding your specific situation.
A Roth IRA offers tax deferral on any earnings in the account. Qualified withdrawals of earnings from the account are tax-free. Withdrawals of earnings prior to age 59 ½ or prior to the account being opened for 5 years, whichever is later, may result in a 10% IRS penalty tax. Limitations and restrictions may apply.
Traditional IRA account owners have considerations to make before performing a Roth IRA conversion. These primarily include income tax consequences on the converted amount in the year of conversion, withdrawal limitations from a Roth IRA, and income limitations for future contributions to a Roth IRA. In addition, if you are required to take a required minimum distribution (RMD) in the year you convert, you must do so before converting to a Roth IRA.
Advisors associated with Chesapeake Financial Planners may be either (1) LPL Financial Registered Representatives offering securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA and SIPC, and investment advisor representatives offering investment advice through Great Valley Advisor Group; or (2) solely investment advisor representatives offering investment advice through Great Valley Advisor Group and not affiliated with LPL Financial. Great Valley Advisor Group, and Chesapeake Financial Planners are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
TOPICS
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Managing Partner and Certified Financial Planner Professional, Chesapeake Financial Planners
A founding partner at Chesapeake Financial Planners, Jeff Judge is a seasoned guide for busy professionals navigating financial transitions. With nearly two decades of experience, Jeff specializes in helping clients manage complexity during pivotal moments like retirement, business exits and sudden wealth events. Known for his calm, empathetic approach, he helps clients gain clarity and control through Chesapeake's signature R.U.D.D.E.R. Method™.