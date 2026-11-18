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5 Steps to Take When an Inheritance Leaves You Anxious and Emotional
Receiving an inheritance can stir up difficult feelings of guilt and uncertainty, but pausing to thoughtfully integrate the funds into your own financial priorities is a great way to honor your parents' trust and secure your future.
When emotions run high, choosing how to use your inheritance to "do the right thing" can add to the pressure many adult children already feel. But with the right approach, you can create a plan to confidently manage an inheritance — even if you weren't left with instructions on what that might mean.
Moving past difficult feelings
Many adult children who inherit money struggle with grief, guilt and frustration. These emotions can make an inheritance feel like a burden and add to the stress of figuring out how to move forward responsibly.
Sometimes parents leave their children what's known as a letter of wishes. While it's not a formal legal document, it can provide helpful guidance on how to spend an inheritance without feeling as much guilt and anxiety.
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When I have clients who inherit money without any instructions, I always remind them that the very act of receiving an inheritance was their parents' way of expressing trust in their judgment.
Though it's natural to wonder what your parents would have wanted you to do with the money, they chose to empower you to do what makes sense for your life stage and financial needs.
That's why the best thing you can do — both for yourself and for them — is move past the guilt and decide how this money supports your personal goals.
The danger of doing nothing
One of the most common mistakes I see heirs make is doing nothing and leaving the entire inheritance in cash. That might be OK if it's for only a few months. But after a year, they're no closer to a decision, and in the meantime, that money has lost purchasing power due to inflation.
On the opposite extreme, some heirs might spend through their entire inheritance on expenses that don't bring them closer to their long-term financial goals.
Instead of thinking in binary terms, a better path is finding a thoughtful middle ground and using the inheritance to support your financial goals while honoring your parents' legacy.
Integrating an inheritance into your existing financial plan
Nearly half of heirs learn about an inheritance only after the bestower dies, which often leaves heirs wondering how this money fits into their financial plan. Before you make any decisions, think about how the inheritance can support your existing plan.
Depending on where you stand in relation to your goals, an inheritance can serve two purposes: Helping you reach your current goals faster or opening the door to new possibilities you hadn't necessarily considered.
If you're already on track
Some adult children inherit money in their 40s and 50s, when earnings tend to peak. If you're already on track to meet your goals, the inheritance gives you more flexibility. Maybe it allows you to do something you hadn't planned for in retirement, such as buying a second home, taking a vacation or helping your own children financially.
If you're still building
If you're still building your financial foundation and managing competing financial priorities, an inheritance can provide a helpful boost, especially during lower-earning or peak-spending years. It might help you pay down debt, save for a home, fund a child's education or create an emergency fund.
These five steps can help you make confident decisions with your inheritance:
1. Give yourself permission to pause.
The initial timeline after a loss is always difficult, and making hasty decisions can be detrimental.
Keep the funds safe while you process your emotions. If your parents left a letter of wishes or any other documentation, it could give you insights into their personal values and how they were thinking about this bequest.
2. Assess your progress toward existing financial goals.
What were you trying to accomplish before you learned about the inheritance? For Gen Xers, retirement might be top of mind. But if you're in your 20s or 30s with young children, perhaps you're trying to buy a home or save for their education.
Thinking about your progress toward these financial milestones can help give you a holistic view of your finances and identify where an inheritance might fit in.
3. Map out how your inheritance can serve different goals.
Some heirs assume they need to find the perfect use for their inheritance. But an inheritance doesn't have to serve a single purpose.
For example, you might choose to spend a $100,000 inheritance by putting $50,000 toward retirement, contributing $30,000 to a 529 plan for your children, donating $10,000 to your parents' favorite charity and setting aside $10,000 for a family trip.
4. Consider competing priorities.
Most of us have competing financial priorities. When an inheritance comes into the picture, it naturally leads to such questions as whether you should pay off your mortgage or invest.
These aren't simple either/or decisions, and the right answer often involves doing multiple things in the right proportions based on your priorities and such factors as the mortgage balance, interest rates, your timeline and your other assets.
5. Talk to an adviser.
When managing competing priorities or dealing with the challenge of deciding the best use for an inheritance, a financial adviser can be a great resource to help you think through different scenarios.
An adviser can provide support before and after asset transfer (including any tax considerations), explain ongoing responsibilities and work with other professionals and family members to create a strategy that aligns with your goals.
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Taking the next step
If you've inherited money and you're feeling guilt, anxiety or uncertainty, know that these emotions are completely normal.
To move past them, start with your own goals and values — then consider how an inheritance can complement them. Think about what financial security looks like for your family and remember that your parents empowered you to do what you think is best.
You don't have to figure it all out at once. Take that first step — whether it's listing your priorities or meeting with an adviser.
The inheritance represents not just financial resources, but also your parents' hopes for your future. By taking thoughtful steps to integrate it into your life and your existing financial plan, you can honor both their legacy and your own long-term financial goals.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Julie Virta, CFP®, CFA, CTFA is a senior financial adviser with Vanguard Personal Advisor Services. She specializes in creating customized investment and financial planning solutions for her clients and is particularly well-versed on comprehensive wealth management and legacy planning for multi-generational families. A Boston College graduate, Virta has over 25 years of industry experience and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and Boston College Alumni Association.