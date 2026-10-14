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"Perhaps it takes courage to raise children," John Steinbeck wrote in 1952's East of Eden. The American classic has a lot to say about parenting — and a lot to say about how money can twist relationships within families, despite good intentions.
Without giving away spoilers, I'll just say that East of Eden is ultimately a story about what we do and do not inherit from our parents. Because of that, with a new adaptation of the Cain-and-Abel tale now available to stream on Netflix, we partnered with our sister site CinemaBlend to ask some cast members about handling inheritances.
CinemaBlend sat down with actors Hoon Lee, Joseph Zada and Joe Anders. The latter two play brothers Cal and Aron, the younger generation of the story. Where Aron (Anders) is kind and trusting, Cal (Zada) is scheming and suspicious. To put it another way, a Kiplinger-Morning Consult survey found that 33% of adult children expect an inheritance will create conflict with their siblings: Cal and Aron are the types of squabbling siblings trusts and professional executors were created for in estate planning.
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CinemaBlend asked Anders and Zada what they think would've happened if their characters' parents passed their businesses down to the brothers to run.
"I think I would've killed that," Zada said, in characteristically Cal fashion.
Turning to his onscreen brother, he said, "I don't know about you, dude. You're a little all over the place. I think you really wouldn't have done very well. You would've thought that you would've done great."
"Aron would've been totally convinced he was doing amazingly," Anders agreed. "And then I think he would've had a wake-up call at some point."
The 'wake-up call' of inheritance
There's a lot of confidence when it comes to inheritance. Our survey found that 70% of adult children feel confident in their ability to manage an inheritance.
But expectations and confidence don't always align with reality. Eight percent of adult children said they believe their parents' estate includes business assets — but only 2% of parents said business assets were in their estate. On the flip side, 54% of parents said real estate, including their home, is part of their estate — but only 32% of the younger generation said the same. These differences demonstrate the lack of understanding adult children have about what they may inherit, and those surprises could lead to, as Anders put it, shocking "wake-up calls" about how prepared you actually are.
"Confidence and competence are different things," Valerie Galinskaya, managing director and head of the Merrill Center for Family Wealth®, told me in our Kiplinger Conversation about inheritance. That's why it's important for parents to have open and honest conversations about their estate with their children (although, well, Aron and Cal may not have wanted to hear all about it from their mother).
When we asked adult children in our survey what they'd want to use an expected inheritance for, one respondent said, "I hope to use it to get a nice family business going for our future generations."
It's a lofty idea to start a business you hope to be a family legacy, but as each generation steps up with their own hopes, dreams and, let's face it, faults, it's not a given that even a successful business will survive a second generation. It's often not enough to simply build an estate; you also have to educate your children to be capable of managing it.
Because while it may seem like a gift to leave an inheritance, East of Eden is a prime example of how it can all go terribly wrong.
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Alexandra Svokos is the digital managing editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has over a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group.
Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe.