Over the next two decades, an estimated $124 trillion will move from older generations to their heirs, making the Great Wealth Transfer the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth in American history.
Most families with $10 million or more in complex, multigenerational assets that I advise have already done the technical work: Trusts are funded, powers of attorney are current, the generation-skipping exposure has been modeled.
None of that determines whether the transfer actually holds. What determines that is whether heirs understand the reasoning behind the structure, not just the structure itself.
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A trust can tell your heirs what to do with what they inherit. It can't tell them why you made the choices you made, and why is usually the piece that decides whether wealth strengthens a family across generations or fails to sustain it in the first one.
A lesson I learned the hard way
Early in my career, an aging family member began showing signs of dementia. He had built real financial success over a long professional career, but he had never married and had no spouse or child positioned to step in.
Because he had never executed a power of attorney or healthcare directive, our family had to petition a court for the authority to help him. I became his court-appointed guardian in my early 30s and served in that role for eight years until he passed away.
What stayed with me wasn't the legal gap itself. It was that someone that accomplished, that educated, still ended up in a public guardianship proceeding over documents that take an afternoon to execute.
Sophistication in your portfolio doesn't protect you from a gap in your authority documents, and I've watched it happen to plenty of clients who assumed their success made them exempt.
Silence is a bigger risk than estate tax
Advisers and clients alike spend enormous energy on exemption planning, basis step-up and trust jurisdictions. It's worth doing, and rarely the reason families fracture after a transfer. They fracture over unexplained decisions.
One heir receives liquid assets. Another receives an interest in the operating business or the real estate portfolio. Absent an explanation of the reasoning, once the person who made that decision is gone, the reasoning goes with them.
Beneficiaries fill the silence with their own narrative, usually one involving favoritism, and that narrative is where litigation and the estrangement start. I call probate the original reality show. Every year in practice reinforces it.
Have the conversation about intent now. If you haven't had the conversation, you're certainly not alone. More than half of parents age 55 and older surveyed by Morning Consult for Kiplinger's Trillion Dollar Talk report say they rarely or never discuss money with their children.
Three moves to make beyond the documents:
Put your reasoning in writing, separate from the dispositive documents. A letter of wishes, kept alongside the trust instrument, isn't legally binding, but it's the piece your heirs will read for context on why the plan is structured as it is.
Convene the family before a crisis forces a conversation. You don't need to disclose account values to communicate priorities, though I recommend making these discussions common and hosting them periodically.
A single structured conversation about intent can pre-empt years of downstream disputes among co-trustees and beneficiaries.
Treat the plan as a living instrument, not a closed file. A plan drafted a decade ago rarely reflects your current family, business interests, or fiduciary appointments.
Revisit it on a real cadence, and reflect on the reasoning behind it, not only the numbers.
Think of your estate plan as a memoir, not a mechanism
I encourage clients to think of an estate plan less as a set of instructions triggered by death and more as a memoir — a document that ties back to the values and judgment you want to carry forward, not one that simply activates on your passing.
That reframing changes the starting point. Instead of beginning with distributions and structures, start with a harder question: What does this family stand for, and has anyone put it in writing where your heirs can find it?
Plans that skip that step have direction and no origin, and a plan built on nothing rarely survives contact with real money, real grief and real responsibility arriving at the same time.
The Great Wealth Transfer is not primarily a legal event unfolding in your attorney's office. It's a human one, moving through legal channels.
The families who come through it intact are the ones who treat it that way from the start.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.