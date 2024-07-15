10 to 15 Years From Retirement? Time to Scale Back Risk

Taking a more conservative approach in your portfolio can help make sure that you don’t face a big loss if the market suddenly declines.

The word risk on a blue background with a red line across the top with an arrow facing down at the end.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kevin Wade
By
published
inFeatures

A young person working their way up the company ladder and investing their money can afford to take an aggressive position. In fact, that approach is advisable. Growing their accounts over a long work life is the goal.

For example, they can invest in index funds that are strictly equities and not worry much about a sharp stock market decline. That’s because they’ve got 40 years or so until retirement and don’t have to fret about major market swings as would a person in their 50s or 60s. History has shown that down markets bounce back, and folks in their 20s, 30s and even 40s have time for their funds to recover, and so they can proceed with an aggressive mindset.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kevin Wade
Kevin Wade
Lead financial advisor, Centennial Advisors, LLC

Kevin Wade is a lead financial advisor at Centennial Advisors, LLC. Centennial Advisors is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. He specializes in comprehensive income and investment planning and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Manhattan Christian College. Wade has passed the Series 65 securities exam and has a Texas insurance license.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8