4 Ways You Can Take Advantage of a Down Market
With markets down for the year, it may seem that all the news is bad. But now could be a good time to make some profitable moves.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Let’s not mince words. Down markets are painful and can be downright scary, but they also present unique opportunities to improve your financial situation.
High inflation, historic rate hikes by the Fed and the threat of a recession can all weigh heavily on an investor’s conscience. Meanwhile, uplifting news has felt pretty hard to come by lately. The most recent core CPI reading (opens in new tab) — which excludes food and energy — increased 6.6% year-over-year to a 40-year high, while overall CPI hit 8.2%, recording its seventh consecutive month above 8%.
But I have a specific playbook ready when down markets occur. For example, I know that lower stock prices make it easier to rotate out of expensive investments, reduce my tax bill and put more money to work. (The views expressed are those of the author and may not be indicative of others’ experiences.)
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Here are some ways that you could take advantage of the opportunities at hand:
Convert a Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA
When evaluating your financial situation, one of the first components to look at is long-term savings. If you currently have a traditional IRA, you may want to consider converting it to a Roth IRA. A Roth IRA requires contributions to be made in after-tax dollars, but with the resulting earnings untaxed if you maintain the account for at least five years and are 59½ or older at the time of withdrawal.
Yes, you will need to pay income taxes on the account balance that’s transferred, but converting when the market is down means your account will likely have less value, resulting in a lower tax bill.
Do Some Tax-Loss Harvesting
Tax-loss harvesting, the practice of realizing capital losses in order to offset capital gains, can also help lower your tax bill. Any losses from investments can be netted against realized capital gains, while additional losses can be used to reduce your taxable income by up to $3,000, or they can be carried over for use in subsequent tax years.
The process is relatively straightforward. You first sell an investment that is trading below your original purchase price. To maintain market exposure, reinvest the proceeds of the sale into another security that fits your asset allocation strategy. The value of the loss you realized then becomes available to reduce taxable capital gains and potentially taxable income.
Slash Fees by Rotating into Lower-Cost Investments
While investing fees may seem small, they can have a major impact on your portfolio in the long run. Take a look at your investments and see where you might be able to switch from expensive funds to funds with lower expense ratios. The tax costs of liquidating positions with large embedded gains can keep an investor in high-cost funds. When markets are down, these costs are also reduced — providing a great opportunity to rotate into a lower-cost investment.
Over a 30-year period, moving from a fund with a 0.47% expense ratio (the average for mutual funds) to a 0.06% expense ratio (the average for index funds) could mean roughly 12% more money in your account.
Get Off the Sidelines
Study after study has shown that time in the market is the biggest predictor of investment success. But even the most disciplined investor might have seen the eye-popping valuations over the last few years and been hesitant to invest new cash. With valuations now coming back down to earth, investors can feel a bit better about deploying that dry powder.
The market and economy inherently fluctuate, but savvy investors know that down markets also present opportunity. Investors should consider using this down market, and any in the future, to put themselves and their portfolios on stronger footing.
Nothing in this communication should be construed as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. Additionally, investors are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisers about their specific situation.
Adam Grealish serves as Head of Investments at Altruist (opens in new tab), a fintech company on a mission to make great independent financial advice more affordable and accessible. With a career rooted in financial innovation, Adam most recently led Betterment's strategic asset allocation, fund selection, automated portfolio management, and tax strategies. In addition, he served as a vice president at Goldman Sachs, overseeing the structured corporate credit and macro credit trading strategies.
-
-
New, Used or Leased: Is Now the Time to Buy an Electric Vehicle?
The Inflation Reduction Act created new tax breaks for electric vehicles. Here’s a guide to which EVs count and the best time to buy.
By Rivan V. Stinson • Published
-
Stock Buybacks Are Here to Stay
A new tax on stock buybacks will barely dent a corporate buying spree. But be selective about investing in firms repurchasing shares.
By Kim Clark • Published
-
Finding Peace of Mind With Your Retirement Income
Even in tough times, you can secure retirement income that lets you maintain your lifestyle, lasts a lifetime, adjusts for life events and leaves a legacy for the kids.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative • Published
-
What to Do When an Unhappy Customer Threatens to Ruin Your Rep
Some customers go too far when they feel they haven’t been treated well, demanding unreasonable make-goods and even resorting to extortion. An attorney offers some advice.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
Rising Interest Rates Change the Math on Pensions for Some Would-Be Retirees
Now is a good time to think about when and if to take a lump sum on your pension and what to do with it. Let’s explore the pros and cons.
By Michael Aloi, CFP® • Published
-
Counterattack: Tips for Thwarting a Will Contest
From contentious relatives to scam artists, wills are not immune to the threat of a contest. If you have an inkling such a fight could be in your estate’s future, here are some ways to limit the risk.
By Linda Kotis, Esq. • Last updated
-
5 Steps to a Stronger Financial Plan
It’s impossible to be right all the time, but a strong plan and constantly assessing where you are can help you pivot when bad things inevitably happen.
By Eric Roberge, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Investment Adviser • Published
-
Safe Harbor 401(k)s Can Help Small-Business Owners Keep Happy Employees
Immediate vesting and contributions by the employer regardless of the employee’s participation pump up workers. Employers get lower costs and tax benefits.
By Mike Piershale, ChFC • Published
-
5 Survival Tips for the Bear Market
It’s been a painful year for investors, but focusing on the long term and implementing constructive actions can help weather the turbulence.
By Daniel Kern, CFA®, CFP® • Last updated
-
Can You Protect Your Retirement From Natural Disasters?
Hurricanes, wildfires and floods have wreaked havoc in the U.S. this year. Having a disaster plan in place could help protect you financially in the moment and the aftermath.
By Ken Moraif, CFP® • Published