When Deciding Where to Put Idle Cash, Consider These Three Factors

While interest rates remain high, you can put idle cash to work, but be sure to look at the rate of return, security and liquidity of your options.

A stack of hundred-dollar bills sits on a silver platter.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Grealish
By
published

After the Fed raised interest rates to their highest level in years, many forecasts predicted that we would see rate cuts once inflation cooled off. That hasn’t happened.

The federal funds rate remains between 5.25% and 5.50%, and those long-anticipated cuts continue to be pushed back. This has left investors with important decisions about how to best manage their savings during an extended period of higher rates.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Adam Grealish
Adam Grealish
Head of Investments, Altruist

Adam Grealish serves as Head of Investments at Altruist, a fintech company on a mission to make great independent financial advice more affordable and accessible. With a career rooted in financial innovation, Adam most recently led Betterment's strategic asset allocation, fund selection, automated portfolio management, and tax strategies. In addition, he served as a vice president at Goldman Sachs, overseeing the structured corporate credit and macro credit trading strategies. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8