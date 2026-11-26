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Your Greatest Wealth Is Sitting at the Thanksgiving Table With You
True wealth goes far beyond a full bank account — it's the wisdom, love and memories we share. This Thanksgiving, consider asking your loved ones to share their priceless life lessons while they're still here.
This Thanksgiving, millions of Americans will gather around tables filled with turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. We will count our blessings, express gratitude and enjoy the company of family and friends.
Yet the most valuable thing at your Thanksgiving table may not be the feast, the beautiful home or the financial security that makes the celebration possible.
Your greatest wealth may be sitting across the table, and you haven't even noticed:
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The mistakes that taught you more than success ever could
These treasures never appear on a financial statement. Yet they may be worth more than everything on it.
The wealth we forget to count
We spend much of our lives building financial wealth, measuring progress through income, investments and retirement accounts.
But how often do we nurture the wealth that makes life worth living?
About Adviser Intel
The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
Consider a simple equation: Total Wealth = Financial Wealth + Wisdom Wealth.
Financial Wealth provides security, comfort and choices. Wisdom Wealth encompasses relationships, experiences, gratitude, resilience and purpose.
We need both. Yet in our pursuit of financial success, we sometimes overlook the very things that make success meaningful.
A full bank account cannot compensate for an empty life.
The freedom of knowing what is enough
My LIVING360 philosophy encourages us to look beyond financial success and consider the whole of our lives. An important insight is that happiness depends not only on what we have, but also on what we expect.
I express this idea through a simple equation: Happiness = Reality − Shifting Expectations.
Their financial circumstances are identical. Yet their experience of wealth may be dramatically different.
There is nothing wrong with ambition or pursuing greater financial security. But when fear, comparison or the endless pursuit of more continually raises our expectations, even success can feel like failure.
Yesterday's dream becomes today's disappointment.
Gratitude helps us appreciate what we have without abandoning what we hope to achieve. Perhaps one of life's greatest freedoms is having enough — and knowing it.
The inheritance that never appears in a will
Recognizing what we have extends beyond money. It includes appreciating the people who have shaped our lives and the wisdom they carry.
We carefully prepare wills and trusts to transfer financial assets. But what happens to the wisdom accumulated over a lifetime?
What did your parents learn through hardship?
What would your grandparents do differently?
What lessons do you hope your children will remember?
Too often, we postpone these conversations, assuming there will always be another Thanksgiving.
Until one year, there isn't.
A chair is empty. A familiar voice is missing. Suddenly, the stories we never asked about become the treasures we wish we had preserved.
We can inherit someone's possessions after they're gone. But we can ask for their wisdom only while they're here.
A different Thanksgiving tradition
This Thanksgiving, consider sharing two gifts that cost nothing but may prove priceless.
First, express gratitude for something you already have, rather than something you hope to acquire.
Then, invite everyone at the table to answer one question: What is one lesson life has taught you that you wish you had learned earlier?
Listen. Really listen.
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You may discover a parent's reflection on sacrifice, a grandparent's lesson about resilience or a child's unexpectedly simple understanding of happiness.
And share your own. Perhaps it was a painful failure, a fortunate coincidence or an unexpected encounter that changed the direction of your life.
Financial Wealth can be divided among heirs. Wisdom Wealth multiplies when we share it.
So enjoy the food and celebrate your blessings.
Ask another question. Listen to another story. Hold that embrace a little longer.
Because one day, the most precious thing you'll remember about Thanksgiving won't be what was on the table. It will be who was around it.
And perhaps the greatest regret won't be what you failed to give them, but what you never took the time to ask.
Feroz, CFP®, is a portfolio manager at Compak Asset Management and an adjunct professor at the University of California-Irvine. He is also the author of The Wisdom and Wealth Solution, published by Kiplinger Books and an award-winning national bestseller*.
This material is provided for educational, philosophical, and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, tax, accounting, or estate-planning advice. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Readers should seek individualized advice from qualified professionals before making financial or legal decisions. The views expressed are solely those of the author in his individual capacity and do not necessarily reflect the views of any affiliated organization.
* The term "bestseller" refers to the book's inclusion on recognized national bestseller rankings, including the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list dated July 22, 2026, and the Amazon Best Sellers lists (Book Categories: Business & Money: Investing, Finance, Industries) dated July 14, 2026. Rankings are time-specific and may change over time. These rankings relate solely to book sales and are not endorsements, testimonials, or indicators of investment advisory skill, client experience, or future investment results. A national book marketing and consulting company managed a paid national campaign for The Wisdom and Wealth Solution to achieve a national bestseller rank. The fee-based services included comprehensive marketing, strategic book purchases, and strategic consulting.
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Senior Principal and Portfolio Manager, Compak Asset Management; Adjunct Professor, University of California-Irvine
Feroz Ansari is an adjunct professor at UC Irvine and chair of the Todd and Lisa Halbrook Center for Investment and Wealth Management, a center of excellence at the Paul Merage School of Business dedicated to financial literacy. He is also a senior principal and portfolio manager at Compak Asset Management, a registered investment adviser, where he has guided clients through multiple market cycles. For more than three decades, he has helped clients and students build Total Wealth by integrating meaning, purpose and financial security through his LIVING360 framework.