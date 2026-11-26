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Thanksgiving is a time to pause, gather with family and friends and reflect on the good things in our lives. In a world that often encourages us to want more, spend more and achieve more, the holiday offers a valuable reminder: Many of life's greatest blessings cannot be bought.
While financial security is important, true wealth encompasses much more than the balance in a bank account or the value of a retirement portfolio. Good health, meaningful relationships, a safe place to live and the freedom to make choices all contribute to a richer, more fulfilling life.
This Thanksgiving, consider taking stock of what you already have — and how a little gratitude can help you make the most of it.
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Good health is one of life's most valuable assets, yet it is easy to take it for granted. Being able to walk, enjoy a meal, spend time outdoors or participate in everyday activities is a gift worth appreciating.
Thanksgiving is also a good opportunity to take practical steps to protect your health. Schedule overdue medical appointments, review your health insurance coverage and make time for exercise, nutritious meals and adequate sleep.
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If you are managing a health condition, remember that caring for yourself is an investment in your future. Preventive care and healthy habits can help preserve your independence and potentially reduce medical expenses over time.
You do not have to be in perfect health to appreciate what your body allows you to do today.
2. Cherish family and friendships
Relationships often provide the greatest returns in life. Family members, friends, neighbors and trusted colleagues offer companionship, encouragement and support during difficult times.
Strong relationships can also have practical financial benefits. Friends may share useful advice, family members may help during an emergency, and trusted people can offer guidance when making important decisions.
However, maintaining these connections requires effort. Make time to call someone you have not spoken with recently, invite a friend to lunch or plan a family gathering that does not revolve around expensive gifts.
If disagreements or distance have strained a relationship, consider whether Thanksgiving might offer an opportunity to reconnect. The most meaningful gift you can give someone may be your undivided attention.
3. Appreciate financial security, even if it isn't perfect
Financial worries affect millions of households. Rising living costs, housing expenses, medical bills and uncertainty about retirement can make it difficult to feel secure. Still, Thanksgiving can be an opportunity to recognize the progress you have made.
Perhaps you have paid off a credit card, built an emergency fund, contributed to a retirement account or learned to manage your spending more effectively. Even small financial improvements deserve recognition.
If your finances need attention, use the holiday season as motivation to develop a realistic plan. Review your monthly expenses, identify unnecessary subscriptions and set an achievable savings goal.
If you have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, consider whether you are contributing enough to receive the full employer match.
An emergency fund can provide a financial cushion when unexpected expenses arise, while a diversified investment portfolio may help support longer-term goals.
The goal isn't to compare your financial situation with someone else's. It's to build greater stability with the resources you have.
4. Be grateful for a home and the comforts of everyday life
A warm home, reliable transportation, clean water, electricity and a meal on the table may seem ordinary. Yet these essentials provide the foundation for a comfortable and secure life.
This Thanksgiving, take a moment to appreciate the everyday conveniences that make life easier.
If you own a home, remember that it represents both a financial asset and a place where memories are made. Regular maintenance, adequate homeowners' insurance and a manageable mortgage can help protect that investment. If you rent, having a safe and comfortable place to live is equally worth appreciating.
You can also practice gratitude without spending money. Prepare a meal at home, enjoy a walk in your neighborhood or invite loved ones over for coffee. Simple pleasures often provide more satisfaction than expensive purchases.
5. Recognize the value of time
Money can be earned, saved and invested. Time, however, is a resource that cannot be replenished.
Thanksgiving is an opportunity to consider how you spend your days. Are you making room for the people and activities that matter most? Are you working toward financial goals while still enjoying the present?
Planning for retirement is important, but so is finding affordable ways to enjoy life along the way.
Rather than postponing every pleasure until retirement, consider incorporating meaningful experiences into your current budget. A weekend visit with family, a local museum trip or an afternoon spent pursuing a favorite hobby can create lasting memories without undermining your financial goals.
The key is to spend intentionally, making room for what brings lasting value rather than what provides only temporary satisfaction.
6. Give thanks by giving back
Gratitude often grows when we help others. Whether you donate to a local food pantry, volunteer at a community organization or assist a neighbor, giving back can strengthen your connection to your community.
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You do not need a large income to make a difference. Donating a modest amount, sharing your skills or offering your time can be meaningful contributions.
If charitable giving is part of your financial plan, review your budget and choose organizations whose work reflects your values. Research charities before donating, and keep appropriate records if you intend to claim a tax deduction.
Giving should reflect your financial circumstances. Helping others is meaningful, but it should not come at the expense of your essential bills, emergency savings or long-term financial security.
7. Be thankful for new opportunities
Finally, appreciate the opportunity to learn, change and begin again. Perhaps you made financial mistakes this year, experienced a personal setback or did not accomplish everything on your list. Those experiences do not have to define your future. Use them as lessons.
Set a manageable goal for the coming year, whether it involves saving more, improving your health, strengthening relationships or learning a new skill.
Progress rarely happens overnight. Consistent, thoughtful decisions can make a meaningful difference over time.
The real meaning of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is not about pretending that life is perfect or ignoring the challenges people face. It is about recognizing the good that exists alongside those challenges.
Financial security matters, but so do health, friendship, family, time and peace of mind. Appreciating these blessings can help put financial decisions into perspective and remind us what we are ultimately working toward.
As you celebrate this Thanksgiving, consider starting a simple tradition: Ask everyone at the table to name three things they are grateful for and one thing they hope to improve in the coming year.
The answers may be a powerful reminder that a fulfilling life is not measured solely by what we own, but also by what we appreciate, whom we love and how we choose to live.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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President & CEO, Children's Financial Network Inc.
Neale Godfrey is a New York Times No. 1 bestselling author of 27 books that empower families (and their kids and grandkids) to take charge of their financial lives. Godfrey started her journey with The Chase Manhattan Bank, joining as one of the first female executives, and later became president of The First Women's Bank and founder of The First Children's Bank. Neale pioneered the topic of "kids and money," which took off after her 13 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show.