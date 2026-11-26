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With colder temperatures approaching, households in colder regions are bracing for higher heating costs, especially those that rely on heating oil. Unlike households that rely on natural gas or electricity, homeowners who use heating oil often have to purchase fuel in large quantities, sometimes spending hundreds of dollars on a single delivery. And when prices rise, those costs can add up quickly.
According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), households that rely on heating oil could see their seasonal heating bills jump by as much as 70%, reaching approximately $2,977. That's a significant increase for families already juggling higher costs for groceries, housing and other essentials.
While there's no telling exactly how much you'll spend on heating this season, you still have some control over the expense. From shopping around for suppliers to making a few energy-efficient upgrades, here are seven ways to keep your home comfortable without overpaying this winter.
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1. Compare heating oil suppliers before your next delivery
If you've been using the same heating oil company for years, it may be time to shop around. Heating oil prices can vary between suppliers, even within the same ZIP code.
Start by requesting quotes from at least three local suppliers and comparing their prices per gallon. You'll also want to ask about minimum delivery requirements, additional fees and whether the quoted price applies to one-time purchases or requires enrollment in an automatic delivery program.
For example, one supplier might charge $3.50 per gallon with no additional fees, while another advertises $3.40 per gallon but charges a $25 delivery fee. On a 150-gallon order, the first supplier would cost $525, compared with $535 for the second.
Also, ask how long each quoted price is valid. Heating oil prices can fluctuate frequently, so a quote you receive today might not be available when you're ready to schedule a delivery.
2. Decide whether a fixed-price heating oil contract makes sense
Some heating oil suppliers offer pricing plans that allow customers to lock in a fixed rate for the heating season. This can make heating expenses more predictable in the winter, but it also doesn't necessarily guarantee you'll save money.
Before signing a contract, understand the differences between three common pricing options:
Fixed-price plans: Lock in a set price per gallon for a specified period. You'll be protected if market prices increase, but you could end up paying more if prices fall.
Capped-price plans: Set a maximum price you'll pay per gallon while potentially allowing you to benefit from lower market prices. These plans may come with enrollment or protection fees.
Variable-price plans: Allow your price per gallon to change based on market conditions. You could save if prices decline, but you'll also be exposed to price increases.
If you prefer predictable heating expenses, a fixed-price contract might be worth considering. However, if you're comfortable monitoring prices and shopping around, a variable plan could offer more flexibility.
Before committing, read the fine print for cancellation fees, minimum purchase requirements, delivery terms and any additional charges.
3. Check whether automatic delivery is costing you more
Automatic heating oil delivery can be convenient, especially during the coldest months when running out of fuel could leave you without heat.
With automatic delivery, your supplier estimates when your tank needs refilling based on factors such as outdoor temperatures and your household's historical fuel usage. The company then schedules deliveries without requiring you to place an order.
However, this convenience may come at a cost if your supplier charges higher prices than competitors or limits your ability to shop around.
If you're enrolled in automatic delivery, review your recent invoices and compare the price per gallon with other local suppliers. You might find that switching to will-call delivery, where you request oil as needed, gives you more control over when and where you purchase fuel.
4. Ask about discounts and payment options
Heating oil suppliers may offer discounts or payment arrangements that aren't openly advertised. A quick phone call could help you uncover savings.
For example, some suppliers offer a lower per-gallon price if you pay with cash or by check instead of a credit card. Others may provide loyalty discounts for longtime customers or reduced rates through neighborhood buying groups.
You can also ask whether your supplier offers a budget billing program. Instead of paying large bills whenever your tank is refilled, budget billing spreads your estimated annual heating costs across more manageable monthly payments. While budget billing generally doesn't reduce the total amount you spend on oil, it can make expenses easier to plan for, especially if your income or monthly cash flow fluctuates.
If you're considering a payment plan, ask whether there are enrollment fees, finance charges or year-end balance adjustments.
You may also qualify for heating assistance through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps eligible households cover home energy costs. Eligibility and funding vary by state, so check with your local program before assuming assistance is available.
5. Use a smart thermostat to manage heating schedules
Heating your home when nobody is there can be an unnecessary expense. A programmable or smart thermostat can help you avoid wasting fuel without requiring you to sacrifice comfort.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, homeowners can save as much as 10% annually on heating and cooling by turning their thermostats back 7 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit for eight hours a day.
However, the best approach depends on your heating system. If your home uses a boiler with radiant floor heating or another slow-response system, large temperature setbacks may not be as practical.
A smart thermostat can make temperature adjustments easier by allowing you to create schedules or control settings remotely. Just be sure the model you choose is compatible with your oil furnace or boiler. You don't necessarily need an expensive smart thermostat to save money, either. A basic programmable model may offer many of the same scheduling benefits at a lower upfront cost.
6. Have your oil furnace or boiler serviced
When was the last time you had your heating system inspected? If you can't remember, scheduling a professional tune-up could be a worthwhile investment.
Over time, dirty filters, clogged burners and worn components can make an oil furnace or boiler operate less efficiently. That means your system may need to burn more fuel to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature.
During a routine service appointment, a qualified technician can inspect and clean important components, check combustion efficiency, replace filters or nozzles when necessary and identify problems before they become expensive repairs.
Ask your technician whether your system is operating efficiently and if any recommended improvements could reduce your oil consumption.
7. Find heat loss before spending more on fuel
Even if you're getting a competitive price on heating oil, you could still be spending more than necessary if your home is losing heat. Drafty windows, poorly sealed doors and inadequate attic insulation can allow warm air to escape, forcing your heating system to work harder.
Before investing in expensive renovations, start with a few relatively affordable improvements, such as adding weatherstripping around doors, sealing air leaks and checking insulation in accessible areas.
A professional home energy audit can also help identify where your home is losing the most heat. Some utility companies and state energy programs offer discounted or free assessments to eligible homeowners.
When comparing improvements, consider how much each project costs, how much heating oil it could save annually and how long it would take to recover your investment.
Higher heating oil prices don't necessarily mean you're stuck paying whatever your supplier charges this winter.
Start with the changes that require little or no upfront spending, such as comparing delivery prices, reviewing your contract and asking about discounts. Then consider improvements that could help your home use less fuel over time.
Even small savings per gallon can add up over several deliveries, especially during a long heating season. By being proactive, you can keep more money in your budget while still keeping your home warm.
As everyday expenses continue to rise, it's worth checking whether your retirement savings are keeping pace. A financial adviser can help you assess your progress and plan for future costs.
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Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.