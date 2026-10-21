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A drafty window doesn't just represent a chilly room. Think of it as a vacuum, sucking your home's energy and your money out the window.
This comes at a time when some households will pay more for energy over the winter. The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently released its winter fuels outlook for 2026-27. In it, the EIA states that homes using natural gas and propane as the primary heating fuel will face lower prices this year.
Meanwhile, homes using electricity can expect prices to climb around 4%. Fortunately, a pocket thermal camera can pinpoint exactly where your home is bleeding money, so you can reduce energy waste regardless of the heating source.
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When temperatures exceed preset levels, an on-screen warning alerts you instantly while automatically capturing a photo to streamline your diagnostics.
What makes these devices so helpful is that they can detect energy waste around your home. You can run them around your home's doors, windows, electrical panels and HVAC to see if there are significant temperature differences.
As you scan the area, it assigns different colors to temperatures. Red, orange or white indicate hotter areas, while blue, purple or black indicate cooler areas. Once complete, it creates a thermogram you can view on the camera or your smartphone's screen.
So, what does this mean? The tool helps you detect temperature differences in key areas of your home. If you run it over your window and that area is blue while the rest of the room is orange, you could have a window leak. If you've never used one before, I'll show you how to test your home.
How to scan your home for energy waste
Here's how to conduct a thermal scan of your home's key energy waste zones:
Windows: Stay a few feet back and scan the outer frame, window sash and pane edges. As you scan, watch the map for blue or purple zones, indicating drafts or faulty seals.
Exterior doors: Trace the door's perimeter, focusing on the weatherstripping, threshold (the horizontal strip at the bottom of the door) and bottom sweep, where cooler air creeps in.
Electrical panels and outlets: Scan outlets and light switches for any signs of drafts. For the main breaker panel, look for hot zones, which can indicate poor wiring or electrical overload.
HVAC ductwork and vents: Point the camera at the return and supply vents as the system runs to ensure the airflow is evenly distributed. For ductwork, run the camera to find any disconnected joints or insulation gaps.
I found problems; how do I fix them?
Fixing a drafty window or door is relatively simple. For windows, apply weatherstripping or caulking to improve insulation. For doors, inspect the weatherstripping every fall and replace it when it shows wear.
The door sweep is another key. When it flattens, remove it, measure the door width, cut a new one from U-shaped vinyl, and slide or screw it into place.
The threshold may also need adjusting over time, especially if you notice a gap at the bottom of the door. Turn the screws to raise or lower the plate until it aligns with the door sweep.
For electrical issues, I always recommend contacting a local electrician. They can inspect your wiring and load to determine why parts of your panel overheat.
For HVAC ductwork, seal leaking joints with duct sealant (mastic) or foil tape, and wrap uninsulated ducts in exposed areas, such as attics, with duct insulation. These steps can prevent thermal loss and lower your energy bills.
Maximize your winter savings
A pocket thermal camera can take the guesswork out of winterizing your home by showing you where leaks are. By detecting invisible drafts, gaps and insulation failures early, you can make repairs that lower your heating costs while keeping your home warm and cozy all winter long.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.