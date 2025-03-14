I Thought St. Patrick’s Day Was the Best Time to Visit Ireland — Then I Went in May

Ireland is a lively and vibrant destination year-round, but during St. Patrick’s Day, it transforms into something truly extraordinary. I celebrated with friends in Dublin a few years ago and it was incredible. The streets come alive with parades, live music and celebrations, drawing over 100,000 visitors from around the world.

But by the time you read this, it will probably be too late to book a last-minute flight to Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day. And that’s OK — my timing is perfect. Let me explain.

March isn’t necessarily the best month to visit. While you’ll miss the high-energy festivities, you may have a better experience exploring Ireland just a few months later. When I returned in May a few years later, I had the chance to explore more of the countryside and fully immerse myself in the local culture — without the crowds.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

May offers a sweet spot of pleasant weather, longer daylight hours and fewer crowds compared to peak summer months. Rainfall is lower, and the lush landscapes of Ireland are in full bloom. Visiting in the spring offers the perfect opportunity to catch a football match or wander through the gardens of the Powerscourt Estate when the weather is mild and pleasant.

The people of Ireland are incredibly warm and welcoming, and its rich history seamlessly blends with modern conveniences, making it one of my favorite destinations to return to. If you're planning a trip to the Emerald Isle, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know before you go.

Do you need a visa to visit Ireland? Passport and entry requirements explained

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before packing your bags for Ireland, it's essential to understand the country's travel requirements.

U.S. citizens do not need a visa for tourism stays of up to 90 days, but a valid passport is required. While your passport only needs to be valid for the duration of your stay, it's generally recommended to have at least six months of validity before traveling internationally.

This is different from other countries in Europe. Starting in 2025, Americans traveling to Europe will need ETIAS authorization if they're traveling to countries in the Schengen area. That does not include Ireland.

For the latest information on visa requirements, travel advisories and other essential travel guidelines, visit the U.S. Department of State website.

What currency does Ireland use? And other money matters

Ireland’s official currency is the Euro (€), while Northern Ireland uses the British Pound (£). U.S. dollars are not legal tender and are rarely accepted. If your trip includes Northern Ireland, plan to have pounds (£) in addition to euros (€) on hand.

While some currency exchange services are available, options are limited, and most financial institutions no longer cash traveler’s checks or accept U.S. $100 bills. To avoid complications, try choosing your best travel rewards card to pay for your trip and maximize your travel rewards .

Credit cards and Apple Pay are widely accepted across Ireland, making cashless transactions convenient for travelers. However, not all U.S. credit cards work internationally, so it’s important to check with your bank or credit card issuer before your trip to ensure compatibility.

Additionally, some U.S. credit cards charge foreign transaction fees, typically around 1% – 3% per purchase. These fees can add up quickly, so verify whether your card has them before traveling. If it does, consider using a travel-friendly credit card with no foreign transaction fees to save money on purchases.

While chip-and-PIN cards are common in Ireland, some U.S. cards still use chip-and-signature verification, which may not be accepted at certain unmanned kiosks, such as train stations, toll booths and gas stations. If you plan to rent a car or use self-service payment machines, a card with a PIN-enabled feature can be helpful.

If carrying cash, be mindful of currency restrictions. You cannot bring more than €10,000 (or its equivalent in another currency) into the country without declaring it to customs.

Should You Rent a Car in Ireland? Here’s What to Know

Renting a car in Ireland gives you the freedom to explore at your own pace. But driving there comes with challenges — narrow roads, opposite-side driving and roundabouts galore. If you’re up for the adventure, be sure to book an automatic transmission, as manuals are standard.

Consider renting through Enterprise for convenience and a large inventory to choose from. They offer a range of vehicle sizes to fit your needs, plus convenient services like pickup and drop-off to make your trip even easier.

If driving isn’t for you, Ireland has plenty of alternatives. Trains and buses connect major cities, while guided tours offer stress-free sightseeing. Whether you rent a car or opt for public transit, planning ahead ensures a smooth trip.

Best ways to book a trip to Ireland

Planning a trip to Ireland? There are plenty of ways to find great deals on flights, hotels, and vacation rentals. Start with Skyscanner to compare airfare across airlines and secure the best prices.

For accommodations, major hotel chains offer excellent options, like the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin. If you're looking for an upscale stay in the capital, the InterContinental Dublin provides an elegant escape from the city's bustling streets.

Prefer a countryside retreat? Abhainn Ri Farmhouse B&B, just an hour’s drive from Dublin Airport, offers stunning rural views. In Cork, this VRBO penthouse on Jacob’s Island boasts breathtaking views of Rochestown and Cork Harbour.

For a seamless booking experience, consider Expedia’s travel packages, which allow you to plan, book, and manage your trip all in one place.

But if you prefer a stress-free approach, a travel agent specializing in Ireland can help you find the best deals, arrange guided tours and even recommend hidden gems that most travelers miss.

Is an Aer Lingus credit card worth it?

If you want to earn travel rewards for your Ireland adventure, consider applying for the Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card . As an AerClub member, you can accumulate Tier Credits and Avios when flying with partner airlines like American Airlines and British Airways.

The Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card allows travelers to earn Avios points on everyday purchases, which can be redeemed for flights, seat upgrades and more. Additional perks include priority boarding and exclusive travel benefits on the day of travel.

For those seeking lounge access , Platinum and Concierge members, along with one guest, can enjoy American Airlines and partner lounges when traveling on a transatlantic itinerary.

The card does come with an annual fee, so be sure to evaluate whether the rewards and perks align with your travel habits before applying.

Top destinations for a spring getaway in Ireland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ireland is filled with must-visit destinations for spring.

Here are some of the top spots you can add to your itinerary:

Dublin – Explore the historic Trinity College, stay at the 5-star Fitzwilliam Hotel and chat the night away in the vibrant Temple Bar district.

– Explore the historic Trinity College, stay at the and chat the night away in the vibrant Temple Bar district. Cliffs of Moher – Take a day trip to one of Ireland’s most famous natural landmarks offering breathtaking coastal views.

– to one of Ireland’s most famous natural landmarks offering breathtaking coastal views. Ring of Kerry – A scenic drive through charming villages, rugged coastlines and lush mountains.

– A scenic drive through charming villages, rugged coastlines and lush mountains. Galway – Known for its lively arts scene, traditional pubs and colorful streets. Take a step back in time and tour the dark history of Galway City with exclusive access to hidden gems throughout the city.

– Known for its lively arts scene, traditional pubs and colorful streets. Take a step back in time and tour the with exclusive access to hidden gems throughout the city. The Giant’s Causeway – A UNESCO World Heritage site with stunning basalt columns on the northern coast.

– A UNESCO World Heritage site with stunning basalt columns on the northern coast. Blarney Castle – Stay in the heart of Village Green at the Blarney Castle Hotel, a popular spot for travelers from around the world. Visit the legendary Blarney Stone, where kissing it is said to grant the gift of eloquence.

– Stay in the at the Blarney Castle Hotel, a popular spot for travelers from around the world. Visit the legendary Blarney Stone, where kissing it is said to grant the gift of eloquence. Dingle Peninsula – A less crowded alternative to the Ring of Kerry, featuring stunning beaches and scenic drives.

The bottom line

Ireland is a dream destination for travelers drawn to its rich history, vibrant culture and stunning natural landscapes. While St. Patrick’s Day offers an exciting and festive experience, May is often the ideal time to visit, with pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

That said, Ireland’s charm shines year-round, offering an unforgettable adventure no matter when you go. From exploring Dublin’s lively streets to marveling at the Cliffs of Moher, every corner of Ireland promises a journey filled with history, beauty and warm hospitality.