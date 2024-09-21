How to Get Dual Citizenship: Pros, Cons and Steps to Take

It’s not surprising that dual citizenship is an appealing concept for many people: You certainly have more freedom when you can work, travel and live in more than one country without the hassle of extra paperwork and legal restrictions.

And while a lot of people assume you need birth status or marriage to obtain dual citizenship, there are multiple options depending on where you’d like to seek citizenship, including through wise investments or real estate properties, which can be great in places where the dollar is strong.

Here’s everything you need to know about obtaining dual citizenship.

What are the pros of becoming a dual citizen?

Dual citizenship can offer several key benefits, including greater travel flexibility. Someone with both U.S. citizenship and citizenship in a European Union country, for example, won’t have to worry about applying for travel authorization through the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) when that process kicks off in mid-2025.

Dual citizens can live and work in both countries, meaning they can access better job opportunities. They can also take advantage of healthcare, education policies and other social services in both countries, ensuring they can pick their own best possible options.

What are the cons of becoming a dual citizen?

Being a dual citizen means you don’t just get the perks of another country. You get the downsides, too.

“It is very important to consider knock-on effects of holding citizenship in a particular country,” Rahul Soni, a partner with global immigration law firm Fragomen, told Kiplinger. “Are there tax implications for non-resident nationals? If you are planning to live somewhere full-time, what will the tax implications of that be? Will the new citizenship pass to the next generation? Is there a mandatory military service requirement for nationals? Does your country of origin allow dual citizenship?”

Before becoming a dual citizen, you have to consider these questions and do your research to make sure it’s actually worth it for you.

How do you get dual citizenship?

There are multiple paths to obtaining dual citizenship, including:

Descent. If your parent is a citizen of another country, you may automatically be a dual citizen, or you may be eligible to apply for dual citizenship. Some countries will let you obtain citizenship by descent even if the relative in question is further away from you on your family tree.

“Italy, for example, has one of the most open systems, where any ancestors in your line of descent born in Italy could lead you to citizenship by descent, via a very simple process, if you can show that the transfer of citizenship was not interrupted,” Marco Permunian, a legal consultant and founder of Italian Citizenship Assistance, told Kiplinger.

Marriage. You may apply for citizenship in another country if your partner is a citizen of that country.

However, it’s usually not an automatic process. You typically have to be married for a certain amount of time and have to have spent time living in the country in question. The spouse may need to learn the country’s language to earn citizenship.

“Several countries do grant citizenship to spouses without a residency requirement but may still have a language requirement in place, such as Italy,” noted Soni.

Long-term residence. You have the opportunity to become a citizen of another country if you’ve lived there long enough. Typically, this will require having a permanent residence, knowledge of the country’s language and social customs, and at least five years of calling the country home.

Investments. Some countries will allow you to become a dual citizen if you make a significant financial contribution to the country (think investment in government bonds, real estate, local or startup companies, according to Permunian), although it’s an increasingly rare option.

“Citizenship by investment programs can range anywhere from $200,000 to over $10 million depending on the jurisdiction in question, and the kind of contribution an applicant is making, i.e. whether this is an investment or a donation,” Soni said. “If proceeding through investment routes as opposed to donation routes, each investment category will have its own individual requirements in terms of the length of time they need to be maintained for. These could range from five years to an indefinite period.”

Countries that still allow this process include several Caribbean islands, including Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and Antigua and Barbuda.

In recent years, investing in real estate in Europe has been a popular pathway to citizenship via “Golden Visa” programs, where foreigners can establish residency in a country by buying a certain amount of real estate there. In Greece, for example, you need to spend anywhere from 500,000 Euros to 861,560 Euros (depending on the area) in property to qualify. With this program, foreigners can live and work in the country and are free to travel back and forth. If they establish residency for long enough, they may even become eligible for dual citizenship in some countries.

However, Golden Visas are becoming increasingly rare. While many European countries turned to Golden Visas during the 2012 debt crisis to help open up a new cash flow and jumpstart the real estate market, they are now shutting down or severely restricting them as they’ve contributed to housing shortages and soaring home costs, leading to citizens getting shut out, The New York Times reports. There are possible security issues with Golden Visas, too, the outlet notes — for example, Iceland and the United Kingdom have ended their programs partly because of the potential for financial fraud, like money laundering and tax evasion.

Still, the option for citizenship by investment does exist in many places. If that’s the path you choose, remember this method requires a significant amount of capital and may open you up to possible tax risks, so you’ll want to discuss it with a financial adviser. You’ll also want to go through the right channels to ensure everything is legally above board — “make sure the program is legit and you are not paying an intermediary rather than the government of the foreign country itself,” Permunian advised.

Discretionary citizenship. This is even rarer than citizenship by investment, but some countries offer citizenship to people who have had (or simply could have!) an exceptional impact on the country, whether it’s economic, cultural, social or humanitarian.

“For example, a very gifted gymnast may be granted citizenship for Australia to enable them to compete for the national team,” Soni said.

It’s unlikely for most people to achieve citizenship this way, but it’s certainly a possible path for those at the top of their field in some countries.

What are the first steps to seeking dual citizenship?

Once you’ve done your research and selected a country where you could have citizenship eligibility, you’ll want to start working with a professional, like an immigration adviser, who can help you with every step of the process, including meeting all requirements, filling out applications, handling translations, doing interviews, completing tests and updating your personal records.

There are many lawyers and companies who specialize in dual citizenship cases, so look for a reputable group relevant to the country you’re looking at. As with seeking any professional services, it helps to get referrals from people you trust and check their credentials. Many work on a flat fee basis you can discuss during an intake call.

Remember to be patient: Becoming a dual citizen is usually a lengthy, complicated process that will involve a lot of conversations and a lot of paperwork.

How do you maintain dual citizenship?

It’s not over once you get your paperwork! Some countries will require you continue to meet certain requirements to keep your passport, including spending a certain amount of time living there each year.

Make sure you’re aware of your obligations (especially when it comes to paying taxes) as a citizen of a country so you can keep your status. After all, it’s not just about the travel or healthcare perks — being a dual citizen means you get to make a real positive impact in multiple countries.