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With airfare prices climbing, planning a vacation could take a bigger bite out of your budget. Flight prices are up 27% over the past year, according to NerdWallet.
With Black Friday approaching, discounted flights, hotels and vacation packages may seem like an opportunity to save. Hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and online booking platforms Priceline all offer them. However, as with other Black Friday deals, there's more than meets the eye.
Here are expert insights on how to determine whether a deal is too good to be true, how to factor travel into your holiday budget and when it makes sense to book far in advance.
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Mark Masliah, a wealth management advisor with Northwestern Mutual, told Kiplinger, "As an avid traveler, I’ve learned the biggest discount isn't always the best deal. Flights, hotels and packages can all offer real savings, but only if the sale price is actually better than what you’d otherwise pay for the trip."
Also, the sales offered could be good, but it's important to compare options. One way to do this, Masliah notes, is to price the same trip with points from your travel credit cards.
Depending on your airline credit card and the flight you’re booking, you may be able to save up to 15% on award travel. Compare your options before assuming the Black Friday cash price is the best deal. And make sure that the trip isn't taking a significant chunk out of your budget.
How to factor travel deals into your holiday budget
If you plan to travel, factor these costs into your holiday budget so you don't overspend. Masliah recommends doing the following:
Set your limit before you shop. Account for gifts, celebrations and other seasonal expenses, then decide what you can comfortably spend on travel. Having a limit in mind can help keep an appealing deal from becoming an impulse purchase.
Be smart about rewards. Credit-card points and rewards can help offset costs, but avoid overspending just to earn them. A good rule of thumb is to only charge what you can pay off in full to avoid interest.
Start a travel fund. Putting money aside regularly for travel throughout the year can give you more flexibility to act when the right deal comes along without dipping into funds reserved for other goals. Use a high-yield savings account to earn up to 4.41% APY.
In Northwestern Mutual’s 2025 Consumer Sentiment Survey, nearly 8 in 10 people (79%) are willing to skip small indulgences to save for a more meaningful experience like a trip. But doing so requires careful planning and reading the fine print.
Understanding the fine print and restrictions
Black Friday travel deals might look good at first; the true costs often lie in the terms and conditions. Deep discounts could have blackout dates during high-demand periods or expensive change fees.
If you need to cancel and want a refund, Masliah recommends, "Pay attention to whether a refund comes back as cash or as credit with an expiration date before checking out."
Also, watch for hidden surcharges, such as resort fees, seat selection charges or strict baggage limits. These can add up to lower upfront savings.
When it's smart to book early
If you're stuck between locking in prices early or waiting for a holiday sale, the answer could be supply and demand dynamics. For popular destinations or trips during peak travel dates, inventory for flights and hotels goes quickly.
In these scenarios, booking far in advance provides financial predictability and secures your preferred itinerary. Conversely, gambling on a Black Friday deal works best for flexible travel schedules or off-peak dates where airlines and hotels are trying to fill excess capacity.
That's why, as you figure out if you should buy, Masliah recommends answering these three questions first: Is this a trip you want to take? Do you have money saved for it? Do the travel costs fit within your financial priorities?
Answering these questions can help you determine whether the deal is worth a closer look. It can also help you avoid enticing deals that'll end up costing you more.
Navigating Black Friday travel deals requires balancing discounts against terms, travel limitations and budget priorities. That's why you want to price-check sales against standard prices and points options; factor fees into your spending limit and weigh early booking peace of mind against sales flexibility before making your choice.
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