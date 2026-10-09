Stop Overpaying on Vacation: The Secrets to Eating Well Without Getting Gouged

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There's nothing like traveling. Snapping out of the routine of everyday life to explore a new locale, meet new people, sample different cuisine and have the joy of becoming lost in an experience or scene. It's well worth the expense.
And that expense will cost you. The war in Iran has increased fuel prices. The result? Airfare increased by 23.4% compared to last year, according to the US Travel Association, while hotels are up 2.9%.
The other essential travel expense is food. As diesel continues to rise, it will hit your wallet when you dine out. Thankfully, you can lower food costs when traveling. Here's how.
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When I travel to a city I've never been to before, I turn to Reddit. Reddit is a collection of online communities where you can learn more about everything from investing to travel hotspots.
If you are traveling to San Francisco for the first time and want to find "local places away from tourist traps," type that phrase into Google with "Reddit" at the end and find recommendations from local Redditors.
I've used it to find amazing restaurants in Las Vegas, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Charleston and Montreal. Most of the time, the recommendations are exceptional. Just pay close attention to when a user posts a recommendation, since some can be years old, and that hotspot you were looking at might not be open anymore.
Another tip I found helpful is to Google Maps the area around your hotel before you arrive. It gives you an idea of what's around you, and you can research restaurants ahead of time to find places you want to visit. When looking at places, pay close attention to the three- and four-star Google reviews, as they tend to offer more honest assessments.
Places where I would use caution include local magazines and food blogs. Many of these rely on paid endorsements from restaurants. So if you're reading a review that's 100% positive, it's likely a paid promotion.
Ask the locals
If Reddit is a wash, consult the real-life locals. I recommend Uber or taxi drivers (if they're talkative) since they often know where to go and places to avoid.
Another source to consider is a bartender. Bartenders make excellent local guides because many know the best places and which ones will overcharge you.
Finally, local colleagues and friends also make exceptional resources. They can help you find convenient spots while avoiding a tourist tax. I was recently in St. Louis, and a colleague recommended a place that served one of the best Chinese meals I've ever had. So, it always pays to ask.
Smart money moves for every meal
Touristy areas can be fun, but the food around them isn't always the best, and it can be overpriced. To demonstrate, many places in Miami add an 18% to 20% service fee on top of credit card processing fees and local tax.
Along with this, here are other smart ways to lower food inflation costs:
Pay in cash: This helps you avoid the 3% to 4% credit card processing fee.
Use other credit card perks: For example, American Express offers its Fine Hotels + Resorts Program, where you'll earn generous cash back on hotel bookings in this collection, plus free breakfast and a hotel credit you can use for drinks and other expenses, which can lower food costs.
Travel during weekdays: You can find better hotel and flight deals, and many local restaurants also offer weekday deals, so you can save money and eat well. Also, many breweries and restaurants hold fun local events during the week, such as music bingo, philosophy meetups and more to add to the experience.
Embrace street food: Street food can be a city's culinary heartbeat; it is often less expensive than a sit-down meal, and there are great options anywhere you go. Tamales in San Antonio. Hot dogs in Chicago. Tacos in Mexico City. Doner in Munich. OK, I am hungry now.
Travel is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have. Even with costs rising, smart planning ensures your budget goes toward memorable experiences instead of overpriced meals. By doing some homework, tapping into local insight and using savvy payment strategies, you can enjoy local culinary gems without breaking the bank.
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