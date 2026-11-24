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Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine rounded up the trends, products, surprises and other developments that have defined 2026: The good, the bad, the extreme and the intriguing.
While rising prices (especially at the pump) and economic uncertainty contributed to consumers' financial stress, plenty of fun, interesting and positive elements bubbled up, too — social media movements, pop-culture moments, unexpected bargains and more. Along with exploring those themes, we've included some helpful takeaways to bring with you into the new year. This is the second part of the series, wherein we're taking a look at the top travel trends of 2026.
In its 2026 Trends Report, Hilton highlighted the unique ways travelers are making their vacations more fun and fulfilling. Consider incorporating these trends into your own travels.
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Grocery store tourism. More than three-fourths of travelers report that they enjoy exploring local grocery stores to try authentic food and drink offerings, according to the Hilton report. Not only is it less costly than eating out, but it also offers a window into the local culture.
Fortnum & Mason in London, for example, a luxury corner shop featuring local specialties and its own products, draws tourists and locals alike. Known colloquially as "the queen's grocer," the shop dates back to 1707 and is well known for its exceptional teas. In Japan and South Korea, 7-Eleven shops famously offer instant ramen that can be cooked with hot water at checkout.
Skip-gen getaways. More than one in four of those who vacation with children are embracing "skip-generation travel," sending the kids off with only the grandparents.
Cruises, which usually have an all-inclusive model that makes planning meals and activities an easy lift, can be a great option for grandparents who want to take little ones on a trip. Expeditions on the Disney Cruise Line are popular with kids, featuring themed restaurants and a host of activities and entertainment to enjoy while on board, such as Broadway-style musicals and pools and water slides.
Curiosity leads the way. More than 70% of travelers said they'd like to take time off work to explore a personal passion, skill or hobby, and 60% said they would take an extended break from work to travel.
If you love cycling, for example, you may choose to embark on a bicycle tour of a destination you've dreamed of visiting. Trek Travel hosts bike tours around the world. Want to start learning a new language? Try a language-immersion vacation. Tico Lingo, for one, offers Spanish-language classes in Costa Rica.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
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Emma Patch joined Kiplinger in 2020. She previously interned for Kiplinger's Retirement Report and before that, for a boutique investment firm in New York City. She served as editor-at-large and features editor for Middlebury College's student newspaper, The Campus. She specializes in travel, student debt and a number of other personal finance topics. Born in London, Emma grew up in Connecticut and now lives in Washington, D.C.