Taylor Swift Can Shake Off Wedding Costs — But Most Couples Can't: The Price of Getting Married in 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently announced their engagement after two years of dating, and while the pop icon and NFL star can certainly afford a lavish celebration, most couples planning a 2025 wedding are facing a very different financial reality.

With May to October being the most popular season for weddings, everything from venues to floral arrangements comes at a premium and costs are climbing faster than ever.

Whether your child just said “yes” or your grandchild is starting to look at venues, it’s worth understanding what a modern wedding really costs and where you might be asked to help out.

The engagement ring is just the beginning

Before you even hear the words “save the date,” a big chunk of money has already been spent.

According to The Knot , the average engagement ring cost in 2025 is around $5,200, with custom designs, lab-grown diamonds and brand-name pressure pushing that figure even higher.

While the tradition of spending three months’ salary on a ring may be outdated, the expectation of something sparkly and social media–worthy is very much alive. And for many couples, the pressure starts here.

Pre-wedding events can rival the big day

Once the engagement is official, the pre-wedding event parade begins and it's not just one celebration anymore. This can include everything from:

engagement parties

bridal showers

bachelor/bachelorette trips

welcome dinners

rehearsal brunches

What used to be one night out at a local bar or a gathering at home with close friends is now often a weekend-long destination event, especially for bachelor and bachelorette parties. Vegas, Nashville, Cabo and even Europe are now top picks and they’re not cheap.

One survey showed that guests spend an average of $1,500 on bachelor/bachelorette trips and that’s just guests, not the couple.

When you factor in flights, hotel rooms, outfits, meals and activities like party buses or private boat rentals, pre-wedding celebrations can rival the actual wedding in cost and scope. Multiply that by two or three events, and you’re looking at another $5,000 –$7,000+ before the big day.

The wedding day price tag keeps climbing

Weddings have always been pricey, but 2025 is setting new records.

According to industry data , the national average cost of a wedding is now $35,000–$38,000, with some metro areas (like New York City or San Francisco) pushing well over $50,000.

Here’s where the money typically goes :

Venue rental: $12,000+

Catering (per person): $80–$150

Open bar: $3,000–$6,000

Photographer/videographer: $4,000+

Florals and decor: $3,500+

Wedding attire: $2,000–$4,000

Entertainment: $2,500–$5,000

Inflation hasn’t helped. Rising costs for food, alcohol and flowers (blame global supply chain issues and extreme weather) have made even simple weddings more expensive.

Want to cut costs with a “DIY” approach? Be mindful that time, energy and hidden fees (like rentals and labor) can quickly add up, especially if you’re planning during peak season. But a DIY approach doesn’t have to mean doing everything yourself. Rather, it can add a personal and cost-saving touch in the right places.

For example, maybe the couple skips the high-end bakery and invites a skilled home baker to do a tasting for reception desserts. Or they partner with a newer florist or photographer who offers discounts in exchange for portfolio-building.

Networking within your community like friends, small business owners, and local vendors can uncover hidden gems at a fraction of the price.

Don’t forget the honeymoon

After all the planning, celebrating and months of coordinating, the honeymoon is that first breath of calm and bliss for a newly married couple. The average honeymoon in 2025 costs between $5,000 and $7,500, depending on the destination.

With airfare, resort rates and travel insurance all climbing, it’s not uncommon for international trips to push $10,000+, especially if the couple is heading to a “bucket list” destination like Greece, the Maldives or Japan.

And unlike weddings, honeymoons are typically paid for solely by the couple, though some modern registries now let guests “sponsor” excursions or airfare. Parents and grandparents who want to make a meaningful contribution can often help here.

Covering a few nights’ lodging, gifting airline miles or even scouting out great travel deals can be a wonderful gesture that lifts some of the financial load while adding a personal touch of support.

When couples look back years later, they won’t remember the exact catering bill or chair rental price, but they will remember that once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Do parents still help pay?

Historically, it was tradition for the bride’s family to cover most wedding costs. But in today’s world, that model doesn’t always fit. Millennial and Gen Z couples are more likely to pay for weddings themselves, or split costs with both sets of parents.

But, many parents and grandparents still want to contribute in meaningful ways.

According to a survey by The Knot:

Parents still contribute to 82% of wedding budgets, on average.

Around 50% of couples funded their honeymoon on their own and the other half received financial help from parents and gifts from wedding guests.

Millennials and Gen Z couples are more likely to use personal savings or take out wedding loans.

Many families are opting for “shared budgets” where each party contributes what they can toward a common goal.

The key is finding what’s realistic for your budget. That might mean offering to pay for a single element, such as the rehearsal dinner, photography or the honeymoon instead of trying to cover everything.

Splitting costs with the other set of parents or extended relatives can also help even out the financial support and make the process more collaborative. Couples often appreciate thoughtfulness and teamwork just as much as the dollar amount.

And here’s something important to remember: while weddings certainly come with a price tag, knowing the costs in advance gives families time to plan, save and make thoughtful choices.

Bottom line: Not everyone can “shake it off” like Taylor

Weddings today are a blend of tradition, personalization and Instagrammable moments. Today’s prices reflect it as couples are facing big decisions and even bigger budgets.

If you're supporting a loved one through their wedding journey, the best gift may be a mix of financial support and practical advice. And if you're the one planning, know that it's okay to set limits, skip trends and focus on what matters most: celebrating love, not chasing likes.