Peacock Cracks Down On Password Sharing: What To Know

File this under bah humbug: Peacock is the latest streaming service contemplating password sharing crackdowns. The platform, offering NBC shows, live entertainment and sports, will monitor accounts to see if they share passwords with people not living in their homes. In instances where they spot it through location tracking, they could disable access for account holders as a violation of the terms of service. The new terms of use go into effect on January 5.

While this is disappointing news, it isn’t surprising. Many streaming companies have implemented their own password cracking policies. Netflix was the first major streamer to do it and the gamble paid off: To the tune of millions of new subscribers .

Comcast hopes to replicate Netflix’s success with Peacock. The service increased prices over the summer, raising its ad-supported plan to $8 per month, and its ad-free option to $14 monthly. Even with the price-changes and password sharing crackdown, the platform is a good deal, especially if you like NBC or Bravo shows.

Peacock joins a growing list

Peacock is one of a handful of streaming services cracking down on password sharing. Here are a few others:

Netflix: You can use the same account for up to two devices on Standard and four on Premium, if each lives in the same location. Remote users will have to pay extra. Standard memberships can have one extra member, while Premium accounts can have two remote users. Extra member fees are $7.99 per month per person, which is very reasonable if you’re not on an ad-supported plan and want access.

Disney Plus: Extra member profiles (those outside of the home IP) will cost $6.99 for Basic subscriptions and $9.99 for Premium memberships. Each account is allowed one extra membership.

Hulu: Also cracks down on password sharing. If you try to share your login with anyone not living in your home, the platform can restrict access to remote accounts. Unlike Disney Plus, subscribers cannot pay extra to add a remote member yet.

Max: Also states they don’t tolerate password sharing and they might disable access to remote accounts. Like Peacock, Max isn't offering an option to add a remote account for an extra fee.

Save on streaming tips

Evaluate use: It’s easy to forget which streaming services we have. That’s why when I go over my budget monthly, I’ll examine if we use the service enough to justify the cost. If we don’t, we’ll pause the membership and rotate it out with another, or cancel.

It’s easy to forget which streaming services we have. That’s why when I go over my budget monthly, I’ll examine if we use the service enough to justify the cost. If we don’t, we’ll pause the membership and rotate it out with another, or cancel. Take advantage of bundled perks: Cell phone providers like Verizon and T-Mobile offer free subscriptions to Hulu, Apple TV Plus and Netflix, depending on the cell plan you choose. A Walmart Plus membership gives you access to a free Paramount Plus Essentials Plan. Spectrum, Comcast and Instacart Plus subscribers receive the ad-supported Peacock plan for free.

Cell phone providers like Verizon and T-Mobile offer free subscriptions to Hulu, Apple TV Plus and Netflix, depending on the cell plan you choose. A Walmart Plus membership gives you access to a free Paramount Plus Essentials Plan. Spectrum, Comcast and Instacart Plus subscribers receive the ad-supported Peacock plan for free. Know when deals arrive: Black Friday is the best time of the year for streaming deals. You can score discounted rates on Hulu, Disney Plus, Max and Peacock.

Black Friday is the best time of the year for streaming deals. You can score discounted rates on Hulu, Disney Plus, Max and Peacock. Use credit card perks: The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers 6% cash back on streaming services. You can also earn a $7 statement credit each month when you spend $9.99 or more per month with an eligible Disney Bundle service.