How To Stream Free Disney Plus Basic With A Spectrum TV Select Account
Another streaming bundle package launches as Charter and Disney partner to offer a free ad-supported service.
Charter Communications has partnered with The Walt Disney Company to offer the ad-supported Disney Plus streaming service for free to its Spectrum TV Select packages.
This is how it works: If you’re a Spectrum TV Select customer, you can activate your free Disney Plus Basic subscription by creating an account on the Start Streaming Disney Plus On Us homepage. To upgrade to an eligible plan, call Spectrum at 833-839-0144.
If you have a separate Disney Plus subscription, you can visit the Disney Plus to manage your subscription web page to receive a Spectrum benefit, Charter said.
If purchased as a standalone service, the ad-supported Disney Plus basic plan costs $7.99 per month. Charter’s latest pricing on its Spectrum TV Select Signature plan will run you $59.99.
“Our goal has always been to meet consumers where they are, and these collective offerings will maximize value for Spectrum TV Select customers while simultaneously broadening the audience of our advertiser-supported streaming services,” Justin Connolly, The Walt Disney Company president of platform distribution, said in a statement.
The move follows Charter and Disney's dispute over carriage fees last summer that resulted in several Disney-owned channels going dark on the Spectrum network, as Kiplinger previously reported. The dispute ended after most of Disney's programming was restored for Spectrum’s video customers and Charter agreed to provide Disney Plus Basic to customers who buy the Spectrum TV Select package and ESPN Plus to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers in the months to follow.
Streaming bundles become more popular
Bundling could be a common theme in 2024 as major streaming services scramble to keep your business amid rising costs for individual streaming services, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.
Earlier this week, T-Mobile announced it would add Hulu to its Go5G Next wireless subscription plan for free starting January 24. Go5G Next subscribers already have access to Netflix and Apple TV Plus for free.
Keep an eye out for more deals like that as streaming may become less overwhelming and expensive as more and more streamers look to improve profits by bundling their offerings with tech companies, cable providers and wireless carriers.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
