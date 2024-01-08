How To Stream Free Disney Plus Basic With A Spectrum TV Select Account

Charter Communications has partnered with The Wal t Disney Company to offer the ad-supported Disney Plus streaming service for free to its Spectrum TV Select packages.

This is how it works: If you’re a Spectrum TV Select customer, you can activate your free Disney Plus Basic subscription by creating an account on the Start Streaming Disney Plus On Us homepage. To upgrade to an eligible plan, call Spectrum at 833-839-0144.

If you have a separate Disney Plus subscription, you can visit the Disney Plus to manage your subscription web page to receive a Spectrum benefit, Charter said.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

If purchased as a standalone service, the ad-supported Disney Plus basic plan costs $7.99 per month . Charter’s latest pricing on its Spectrum TV Select Signature plan will run you $59.99.

“Our goal has always been to meet consumers where they are, and these collective offerings will maximize value for Spectrum TV Select customers while simultaneously broadening the audience of our advertiser-supported streaming services,” Justin Connolly, The Walt Disney Company president of platform distribution, said in a statement.

The move follows Charter and Disney's dispute over carriage fees last summer that resulted in several Disney-owned channels going dark on the Spectrum network, as Kiplinger previously reported. The dispute ended after most of Disney's programming was restored for Spectrum’s video customers and Charter agreed to provide Disney Plus Basic to customers who buy the Spectrum TV Select package and ESPN Plus to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers in the months to follow.

Streaming bundles become more popular

Bundling could be a common theme in 2024 as major streaming services scramble to keep your business amid rising costs for individual streaming services, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.

Earlier this week, T-Mobile announced it would add Hulu to its Go5G Next wireless subscription plan for free starting January 24. Go5G Next subscribers already have access to Netflix and Apple TV Plus for free.

Keep an eye out for more deals like that as streaming may become less overwhelming and expensive as more and more streamers look to improve profits by bundling their offerings with tech companies, cable providers and wireless carriers.