Best Buy Releases Black Friday Deals Early. (Like, Now.)
Another retailer says sooner is better than later when it comes to holiday sales.
Just as Amazon got a jump on the holiday shopping season with its Prime Early Access Sale, Best Buy is giving Black Friday shoppers an advance look at the day-after-Thanksgiving bargains. In fact, you can just go ahead and buy (note that quantities are limited and no rainchecks will be issued on the Black Friday sales).
It’s another move by major retailers to get an early go at shoppers battered by inflation and increasingly wary about their spending, even as retailers try to off-load overstock and Amazon predicts slowing sales this holiday season. Even financial firms are lighting the fire, including Bank of America, which launches its pre-holiday-shopping-season incentive Nov. 5. It’s called More Rewards Day, and offers Bank of America rewards credit cardholders bonus points if they shop with that card on that Saturday.
And if they take that card to Best Buy, they’ll can rack up rewards points and Black Friday mega savings on a wide range of home and electronics goods. Here’s an FAQ guide (opens in new tab) concerning Black Friday shopping (and yes, Best Buy is closed on Thanksgiving Day).
Here’s some of what Best Buy is offering in its Black Friday 2022 deals (opens in new tab):
- Save $500 on a Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED Smart Tizen TV (opens in new tab). It’s on sale now for $999.99 (Lowe’s was selling it (opens in new tab)for about $1,500).
- Save $330 on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ laptop (opens in new tab). It’s Black Friday (and right now) sale price is $599.99 (B&H Photo-Video (opens in new tab) was selling it for $1,399).
- Save $60 on Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones (opens in new tab). Its Black Friday sale price is $89.99. We found them on Amazon (opens in new tab) for $119.99).
- Save $500 on a Nordictrack Elite 800 treadmill. The Black Friday (and right now) price is $999.99 (we couldn’t find a competitor selling this model).
- Save $110 on a Fitbit Sense Advanced Health smartwatch. The Black Friday price is $139.95 (Kohl’s was selling it for $249.99 (opens in new tab)).
One cost-comparison word of caution: Often, manufacturers will sell very similar products with different model numbers to different retailers. This practice is particularly common on televisions, and often makes it difficult to line up prices. You may have to drill down and compare features, along with prices.
Bob is a Senior Online Editor at Kiplinger.com. He has more than 40 years of experience in online, print and visual journalism. Bob has worked as an award-winning writer and editor in the Washington, D.C., market as well as at news organizations in New York, Michigan and California. Bob joined Kiplinger in 2016, bringing a wealth of expertise covering retail, entertainment, and money-saving trends and topics. He was one of the first journalists at a daily news organization to aggressively cover retail as a specialty, and has been lauded in the retail industry for his expertise. Bob has also been an adjunct and associate professor of print, online and visual journalism at Syracuse University and Ithaca College. He has a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from Hope College.
