People Lost More Than $10B to Scams Last Year — What To Know
Investment and imposter fraud topped the list of scams in 2023, a new FTC report shows.
People lost more than $10 billion to scams last year, an increase of 14% from 2022 and a new record, according to a recent Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report.
Most people lost the most money to investment scams, the report shows, but imposter scams were the most-reported fraud category to the FTC. The report precedes by a few days a February 15 warning from FTC Chair Lina Khan about fraudsters posing as government officials. The warning followed reports of a magazine columnist being scammed by someone posing as a CIA agent seeking a bank transfer.
"Being the victim of a scam can be devastating," Khan said in a thread to the tweet. "A reminder that nobody from @FTC will ever give you a badge number, ask you to confirm your Social Security number, ask how much money you have in your bank account, transfer you to a CIA agent or send you texts out of the blue."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The FTC received 2.6 million fraud reports from consumers in 2023, an increase of about 8% from the 2.4 million reported in 2022. One in four people reported losing money, with a median loss of $500 per person, the agency said in the report.
Last year, scams cost consumers $8.8 billion, which was an alarming 30% increase over 2021's total of $6.1 billion.
In both 2023 and 2022, investment scams accounted for the most losses, causing more than $4.6 billion in losses last year — a 21% increase over $3.8 billion in 2022. The FTC definition of investment scams includes fraud that persuades people to invest in financial markets, cryptocurrency, real estate or other assets that claim you’ll make a lot of money quickly with little to no risk.
Imposter scams racked up the second-highest total loss at $2.7 billion, a 4% increase over the $2.6 billion lost in 2022.
Top frauds by category
The FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network tracks all consumer fraud complaints by category. Here are last year's top-five fraud categories, ranked by total complaints and percentage of overall reports filed:
|Category
|Number of Reports
|Total $ Loss
|Median $ Loss
|Imposter Scams
|853,935
|$2,668.1M
|$800
|Online Shopping
|368,379
|$392.2M
|$125
|Prizes, Sweepstakes and Lotteries
|157,520
|$337.9M
|$878
|Investment Related
|107,669
|$4,641.9M
|$7,768
|Business and Job Opportunities
|107,134
|$490.7M
|$2,137
How to protect yourself
To protect yourself from scams, the FTC advises that you never give your private information to someone who calls you claiming to be from your financial institution, be skeptical of online shopping sites with very low prices, watch out for scam job listings and never share your passwords, social security number, credit card information or bank account information.
You can also try to avoid robocalls from scammers by adding your phone number to the National Do Not Call Registry by registering it at www.donotcall.gov or by calling (888) 382-1222.
To learn more about how to spot, avoid and report scams, or on steps to help you recover money you’ve lost to a scammer, visit ftc.gov/scams. And if you spot a scam, you can report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Growth Stalls in China As Property Market Continues to Struggle: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The property market remains a major drag on Chinese growth, with sales now 50% below their peak.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
A Spotlight on the South Central States: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Outside of the tech sector slump, job growth in the South Central states remains buoyant, with healthcare, construction and business investment going strong.
By David Payne Published
-
Two Home Insurers Eye Rate Hikes Of More Than 50% In Florida
Home insurance costs are rising in Florida and other states due to severe weather, higher repair costs and elevated reinsurance premiums, Allstate says.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Your Optimism About Money Has Grown A Lot Since The Pandemic, Survey Shows
More Americans believe they will be even better off financially a year from now, a new Fed survey shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Why Are More People Using Small Banks And Credit Unions?
Community banks and credit unions are attracting a small but growing number of you, study shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Alaska's Flight Attendants Add Their Voice To Chorus of Airline Industry Unrest
Alaska Airlines flight attendants authorized a strike this week as thousands of colleagues protested for a day at U.S., U.K. and Guam airports over better contracts and pay.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Tesla Temporarily Cuts Certain Model Y Prices
The discount applies to two Tesla Model Y variants — but only until February 29.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Valentine’s Day: Uber, Other Ride-Sharing Drivers To Strike
This Valentine’s Day it may be hard to travel for your love as Uber, DoorDash and Lyft drivers plan to temporarily strike and stop service to and from select airports.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
January CPI Report: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI A hot reading on inflation means interest rates will stay higher for a little longer.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
AT&T: Your Landline Is Not Going Away But It Needs An Upgrade
AT&T says outdated technologies need to go as it seeks to end certain service obligations for traditional landlines in parts of California.
By Joey Solitro Published