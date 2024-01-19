Walmart Makes Major Drone Delivery expansion in Texas
Walmart adds 1.8 million households to its growing drone service network.
Walmart has expanded its drone delivery service to 1.8 million households in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Texas, area, allowing the retail giant to reach up to 75% of the population.
The company said the expansion marks the first time that a U.S. retailer has offered drone delivery to that many households in a single market. Walmart already offers drone service in select markets in the DFW region and in several states.
“This expansion will bring the ultimate convenience of drone delivery to communities across the DFW area,” Prathibha Rajashekhar, Walmart U.S. senior vice president, said in a statement. “Customers will have access to a broad assortment of items from Walmart available for delivery to their home in just minutes.”
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Shoppers can receive items in 30 minutes or less with some in as fast as 10 minutes using the drone service, Walmart said.
Experimenting with drone deliveries
Walmart said it has been trialing drone delivery during the last two years and has completed more than 20,000 safe deliveries.
The company is one of several retailers that has been experimenting with the technology in certain cities. These include Amazon, which offers drone service in College Station, Texas, and Lockeford, California. Amazon also plans to expand its Prime Air drone delivery system for packages to a third U.S. city as well as to Italy and the U.K. later this year, but it has not named the specific cities or regions.
In a 2021 pilot test with Drone Express, Kroger experimented with drone delivery of groceries in certain markets. A note at the grocery chain's website says that the pilot program has ended, however.
For its latest expansion, Walmart teamed up with Wing and Zipline, drone delivery companies that are themselves expanding. Last August, Wing launched drone service with Walmart at two locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and partnered with Apian to begin medical drone delivery services to hospitals in Ireland.
Zipline's customers include the Cleveland Clinic, which plans to begin medicine deliveries by drone next year.
How to call a Walmart drone
Thousands of items from baby wipes to birthday candles are available for drone delivery, Walmart said. The delivery radius for stores offering the service will be up to 10 miles.
To place an order, visit wing.com/Walmart or flyzipline.com/get-delivery and follow the prompts.
Related Content:
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
- Esther D’AmicoSenior News Editor
-
-
7 Old Things in Your Home That Could Be Worth A Fortune
Here are 7 old things in your home that could be worth a fortune.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Four Smart Money Moves to Make Right Now
To start out 2024 on a high note, we looked at four smart money moves to make today to secure your finances tomorrow.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
‘Storm Chaser’ Scammers Are Targeting Natural Disaster Victims
Beware of storm chaser scammers who turn up after a natural disaster and attempt to take advantage of those impacted, the BBB says.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Amazon to Bring Live MLB, NBA and NHL Games to Prime Video
Amazon has reached a deal to bring live MLB, NBA and NHL games and additional programming to Prime Video. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
‘Simple’ Scam Messages May Fool Even The Most Discerning Eye — What to Know
Scams are becoming more difficult to spot, so if a 'friend' sends a text asking for a favor, it may be wise to think twice, report says.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Flight Disruptions Continue As Winter Weather Wreaks Havoc
Total U.S. flight cancellations and delays ease but remain high as bad weather disrupts travel.
By Jamie Feldman Last updated
-
Your Spectrum Cable Box Is About To Get More Expensive
Spectrum cable boxes are being phased out in favor of Xumo, a fairly new streaming device from Charter and Comcast.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
ROXi To Launch Free Music Video Streaming in U.S.
The U.K.'s ROXi is coming to the U.S. to offer ad-free and ad-supported services. Here's what to consider.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Boeing Investigation: Alaska, United Extend Flight Cancellations
Boeing Max 9 planes to remain grounded until it is determined that the aircraft can safely return to service, FAA says.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
How To Stream Free Disney Plus Basic With A Spectrum TV Select Account
Qualifying Spectrum TV subscribers can now stream ad-supported Disney Plus Basic for free.
By Joey Solitro Published