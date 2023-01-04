Drone Delivery Takes Off for Amazon and Walmart
Communities are already seeing items delivered by drones from Amazon Prime and Walmart.
Amazon Prime and Walmart are taking to the skies, delivering packages to some customers via airborne drone. But not everywhere.
Drone deliveries are already happening in parts of Arizona, California, Florida and Texas as the two top retailers engineer ways to get deliveries into customers’ hands in faster, smoother ways.
Walmart has a number of stores set up for drone delivery to homes and businesses— four stores in the Phoenix market in Arizona, seven Walmarts in the Orlando and Tampa markets in Florida and 11 in the Dallas market in Texas. Walmart has partnered (opens in new tab) with drone delivery service DroneUp Delivery (opens in new tab) to deliver customers’ packages that weigh 10 pounds or less. Walmart says that more than 10,000 items are available for drone delivery and items can arrive as quickly as 30 minutes after the order has been placed.
There are restrictions: Customers must live within one mile of participating stores. Orders are accepted on the DroneUp Delivery website from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time.
“If it fits safely, it flies,” Walmart said in a statement. “Participating stores will house a DroneUp delivery hub inclusive of a team of certified pilots, operating within FAA guidelines, that safely manage flight operations for deliveries. Once a customer places an order, the item is fulfilled from the store, packaged, loaded into the drone and delivered right to their yard using a cable that gently lowers the package.” Oh, and the top-selling item at one of Walmart’s drone ports? Hamburger Helper. Just sayin’.
Amazon, meanwhile, has started drone deliveries in Northern California — Lockeford, to be specific (opens in new tab), 50 miles south of Sacramento — and College Station, Texas, using its in-house Amazon Prime Air fleet of drones which can carry items up to five pounds.
Customers place their orders via the Amazon website. They get tracking information for their item and are told approximately what time the order will arrive by drone and be dropped off in their backyard. Amazon employees monitor the deliveries. To get delivery via Amazon Prime Air your home will need to be approximately four miles from either of the Prime Air Drone Delivery Centers and these are daytime deliveries only, five days a week.
Walmart and Amazon have plans to roll out their respective airborne delivery services to other regions. Drones... coming soon to a town near you.
Bob is a Senior Online Editor at Kiplinger.com. He has more than 40 years of experience in online, print and visual journalism. Bob has worked as an award-winning writer and editor in the Washington, D.C., market as well as at news organizations in New York, Michigan and California. Bob joined Kiplinger in 2016, bringing a wealth of expertise covering retail, entertainment, and money-saving trends and topics. He was one of the first journalists at a daily news organization to aggressively cover retail as a specialty, and has been lauded in the retail industry for his expertise. Bob has also been an adjunct and associate professor of print, online and visual journalism at Syracuse University and Ithaca College. He has a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from Hope College.
