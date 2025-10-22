From Camping to Boating: Here's How to Stay Connected Off-Grid

My dad was an avid fisherman. One year, he decided to take me and my sister with his friends on a fishing trip in the middle of nowhere, Quebec. Our cabin was only accessible by boat, and the nearest hospital was a mere eight hours away.

What you find is that being in touch with nature is one of the most serene experiences you can have. But what happens when you need access to things like trail reports, weather updates, or help in an emergency?

This is where having the right connection becomes critical to staying safe. That's why, before I go on a hike or remote trip now, I make sure to have satellite service on my cell phone. And if you're a T-Mobile member, it's easy to get.

T-Mobile partners with Starlink for remote connections

T-Mobile has coverage that extends beyond dead zones, with more than 650 satellites overhead. How it works is that if you enter a zone where you don't receive a reliable cellular connection, the satellite picks it up for you, so you remain connected to a few of your apps.

This service comes included on some T-Mobile plans. If you have the Go5G Next or Experience Beyond plans, you already have access to it. If you don't have either of these plans, you can upgrade to one or add the satellite service for $10 per month.

T-Mobile Experience Beyond Plans Say hello to unlimited high-speed data, texting, calling and a five-year plan price lock. And if you're 55 or older, you can save up to $40 on these plans.

What's helpful about the Experience Beyond Plans is that if you're 55 years old or older, you receive a discounted cell phone plan. To demonstrate, the Experience Beyond w/55+ Savings is only $130 for two lines, a savings of $40 off the regular plan.

Therefore, switching to a plan of this scope not only allows you to remain connected on remote trips, but you can save some money too.

How does the satellite service work?

First, you'll need a compatible device to use this service. Thankfully, T-Mobile has over 60 devices eligible:

iPhone 13-17 series, including iPhone Air

Google Pixel 10 series, data will be available for Google Pixel 9 series, excluding 9a soon

Samsung Galaxy S23-S25 series, including Z Flip 5-7, Z Fold5-7

See all eligible devices

And if you're considering a switch to T-Mobile, you can save on a newer device. Some incentives give you a free iPhone 17 and other devices, provided you sign up for the right plan.

You can browse phone deals here:

Save on Your Next Phone Upgrade T-Mobile offers phone incentives, where you can qualify for the iPhone 17 and other new devices for free via billing credits when you switch service.

Once you're set up with the right plan and device, the satellite service works automatically. You'll notice you're using satellite when your phone's network reads "T-Mobile Space X" or "T-Sat+Starlink."

Keep in mind that satellite service is limited in speed and capabilities. Your phone won't work like it normally does, in that connecting to apps or sending messages might take longer, since connection speeds are not the same as cellular. And if you're service switches from one satellite to another, you might notice a temporary lapse in coverage.

Furthermore, you won't be able to use all of your phone's apps when connected to the satellite. Here's a list of all the available apps you can use.

Is the service worth it?

It depends on how much you plan to use it. If you're camping, boating or hiking in remote areas often, it pays to have the service, just to remain connected in case emergencies arise.

However, if you're only planning on doing the occasional trip, it doesn't seem worth it to upgrade your plan, since you can add the service for $10 a month and cancel when you don't need it anymore.

Overall, T-Mobile offers adventurers a way to remain connected when you're off the grid. T-Mobile's partnership with Starlink ensures you receive satellite connections that can power optimized apps and allow you to stay in touch when you need it. Just make sure you have the right device and plan before setting out into the great, wide open.