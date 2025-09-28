Five Fabulous Glamping Resorts for Outdoor Luxury

Many resorts have turned camping into "glamping," or glamorous camping. Glamping can offer you the chance to connect with nature while relaxing on king beds, cooling off in the AC, and enjoying the privacy of your own en-suite bath. It can be the perfect vacation for older travelers who used to enjoy camping but need a bit more comfort. Glamping can also turn a camping hater — for whom camping evokes mosquitoes and schlepping heavy packs deep into the woods — into a glamping lover.

We've rounded up five glamping locations around the country that range from luxurious and as expensive as a hotel room, down to as little as $100 per night. Glamping encompasses a variety of sleeping structures, from basic tents to luxurious, lofty tents and small cabins. We've also noted nearby attractions, including national parks, hot springs, beaches, wineries and museums. Many locations offer activities such as boating, fishing or yoga. Finally, we've included information for readers with mobility issues.

If you're ready to have a true adventure and connect with nature in exciting new ways, these five glamping options could be just the thing you're looking for.

1. Under Canvas (Moab, Utah)

(Image credit: Under Canvas Moab, Glamping Tent)

Under Canvas Moab offers upscale safari-style tents that provide many of the comforts typically found in a boutique lodge. Tent options include:

A deluxe suite that sleeps four and comes with a private bath.

A stargazer with room for two and an en-suite bathroom.

Safari-style tents with private baths, but a more rustic feel.

While the accommodations are technically "tents," they come with hardwood floors, interior furniture including king beds and luxe linens, wood-burning stoves stocked with firewood, private decks with outdoor lounge chairs, and private baths stocked with organic bath products as well as a shower, sink, and flushing toilet.

Housekeeping service is available upon request at Under Canvas, and you can also connect with an adventure concierge who can help you plan activities appropriate for your interests and abilities.

Of course, you likely won't be spending a lot of time in your upscale tent anyway, as you're less than 15 minutes from the entrance to Arches National Park , where you can enjoy more than 2,000 natural stone arches, amazing rock formations, and unbeatable sunsets.

Cost:

Costs vary by tent option as well as time of year, but are close to $500 per night during peak season for accommodations with a private bathroom. Smaller tents, including those with shared baths, could be booked for less with prices in the $200 to $300 range during the shoulder season.

Nearby activities to try:

What to know before you go:

Check the restroom situation carefully, as some tent options require you to visit nearby shared bathhouses (although private lockable stalls are available).

Bedding, blankets, and linens are provided by the resort.

TripAdvisor reviews are generally positive, but some reviewers warn that guests with mobility issues should check the proximity of the tent to campground amenities before booking.

are generally positive, but some reviewers warn that guests with mobility issues should check the proximity of the tent to campground amenities before booking. Camping is seasonal, so you'll have to visit from March through October. Though other locations may remain open through November.

Dogs are allowed at this pet-friendly resort for an added fee.

Under Canvas also operates glamping resorts near other scenic destinations, including the Grand Canyon , the Great Smoky Mountains, Yosemite and more. So, if you have a good experience at one resort, you can make this company your go-to option for exploring some of America's most beautiful outdoor locations.

2. Paint Rock Farm (Hot Springs, North Carolina)

(Image credit: Paint Rock Farm)

If even an upscale tent is too rustic for you, Paint Rock Farm provides an alternative.

The resort offers 11 Glamping Cabins that feature memory foam mattresses, fine linens, fire pits, and private decks. You will have to be willing to venture to a separate solar-heated bathhouse, although you'll find radiant heat floors upon arrival.

A tiny home on the farm also offers an oasis with a private kitchen and bath, but the sleeping loft is located on the second level, so if you have mobility issues, you may want to pass on this space.

The Farm itself offers gorgeous views of "rolling hills and sun-kissed fields," and all produce on the farm is organic, with the owners expressing a strong commitment to be good stewards of the land. It also borders Pisgah National Forest , where you can enjoy hiking, caving, and horseback riding.

The real highlight of this trip is the hot springs and luxurious spas in nearby Hot Springs, North Carolina , which you can access with a 10-minute drive. There, you'll find mineral springs, hiking trails, fishing, and endless opportunities to shop for artwork and crafts.

Costs:

Cabins start at around $100 per night, but prices can increase during peak season. In contrast, tents and RV sites are available for around half that price.

Nearby activities to try:

Enjoy hiking, whitewater rafting, horseback riding and biking in the Appalachian Mountains .

. Visit world-famous mineral springs and enjoy spa treatments at the Hot Springs Resort and Spa .

. Take a hike to view waterfalls in Pisgah National Forest , which spans over 500,000 acres.

What to know before you go:

The bathhouse is separate from the cabins.

Cell coverage is limited.

Pets are allowed and can be off-leash.

TripAdvisor views are positive.

Camping is seasonal, with bookings from April through November.

There are no TripAdvisor reviews, although reviews on camping sites have indicated the resort's owner is a star host .

3. Shelter Cove Resort & Marina (Odell Lake, Oregon)

(Image credit: Shelter Cover Resort)

Shelter Cove is a fisherman's dream, with each cabin coming equipped with its own private dock. Cottages come in various sizes, with some catering to couples and others sleeping up to 10. Cabin amenities vary, but options include washer-dryers, linens, full kitchens, gas fireplaces, electric heat, and breakfast bars.

Guests will find pizzas, burgers and similar food at Hook & Talon, the on-site restaurant. Boat rentals and fishing guides are available to help out beginners, while experienced fishermen can use the resort's boat launch and fish cleaning station.

When you're ready to venture off the resort, Crescent, Oregon, offers a fine selection of restaurants and cafes . You can also enjoy many of the amazing outdoor activities that Southern Oregon has to offer, including exploring the Willamette National Forest, which is located just a 10-minute drive from the resort.

Costs:

Cabin prices vary but typically range from approximately $150 to $300 per night, depending on cabin size and time of year. RV stays cost less, and the resort sometimes runs promotions, including buy one night, get one free during the shoulder season.

Nearby activities to try:

Wineries dot the Willamette Valley wine region , with some options located less than two hours from the resort

, with some options located less than two hours from the resort Cross-country skiing is a popular activity at the Oregon Cascades, and Shelter Cover offers ski rentals so you can give the hobby a try

so you can give the hobby a try Crater Lake National Park is located around 1.5 hours away and offers short rim-side walks to enjoy " deep-blue caldera panoramas ."

Know before you go:

Most cabins offer private bathrooms, but double-check before booking if this is a priority.

Boat rentals are available with or without a guide.

Up to two pets can stay in cabins and cottages, but they must be under 50 pounds and registered upon arrival. There's also a one-time cleaning fee.

Booking is available year-round, so you can enjoy winter sports like cross-country skiing.

Complimentary WiFi is available.

4. Twin Lakes Camp Resort (DeFuniak Springs, Florida)

(Image credit: TwinLakes Resort)

If warm weather and water are your thing, Twin Lakes Camp Resort in Florida may be your ideal destination. While full-hookup RV sites are available, those interested in glamping will have a choice of cabin suites or luxurious tents, featuring king-size beds, claw-foot tubs, and stunning lake views.

All tents also include a bathroom, a Keurig coffee maker, dimmable LED lighting, a fire pit, a shower and lounger chairs. Linens are also provided. While there is unfortunately no refrigerator, there are large coolers for drinks. The tents also provide a wagon for moving luggage, making moving in easier.

Lake houses and tiny houses offer an even more upscale experience, while the campground itself boasts a range of amenities, including an activity center, laundry facilities, boat and kayak rentals, and a pool.

When you're ready to leave the campground, you can enjoy a walking tour of the 200+ historic buildings in the DeFuniak Springs historic district or sip on craft cocktails at Bourbon Street Lounge. You're also 15 minutes from Ponce de Leon Springs State Park, which provides swimming in freshwater springs, fishing, and nature trails.

Costs:

Glamping tents are priced between $220 and $275 per night , while tiny homes are $205, and Lakehouses come in at $324 to $369.

Nearby activities to try:

Destin's world-famous white sand beaches are around an hour away

DeFuniak Springs' historic district provides opportunities to immerse yourself in the area's rich past

Holly Lake is a popular spot for fishing for largemouth bass, Bluegill, and Black bullhead .

What to know before you go:

Cable TV and Internet service may come with an extra fee.

You cannot drive your vehicles on the dam, so you must be able to walk and use pull carts.

Tents are adults only, and only some are pet-friendly, so check this when booking.

Tents are not equipped with refrigerators, and you cannot store fish in the coolers.

5. Little Arrow Outdoor Resort (Townsend, Tennessee)

(Image credit: Camp Little Arrow)

Little Arrow Outdoor Resort is located near the Smoky Mountains and offers a choice of cabins, glamping tents, tiny homes, airstreams, and vacation homes, so there's an option for every traveler.

Some glamping tents are two-stories tall and include heat and air conditioning, a private fire pit, wooden walls, a small kitchen, and plush bedding. Bathrooms are also included in some of the tents, so you'll have all the comforts of home.

You're also in one of the most beautiful tourist areas of the country, with access to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, as well as charming towns like Gatlinburg , where you can find fine dining, a vibrant arts and crafts community, and fun local events.

Costs:

Costs vary depending on season and accommodation selection, with luxury glamping tents coming at around $220 per night, although there is an added fee for holiday stays.

Nearby activities to try:

The free Gatlinburg trolley will take you to the top local sites.

will take you to the top local sites. Gatlinburg SkyPark is home to America's longest footbridge

is home to America's longest footbridge The Great Smoky Mountains offer hiking for all skill levels, as well as ranger-led events like wildflower pilgrimages , music festivals, and harvest celebrations

Know before you go:

Primitive tents do not include bathrooms or bath towels; however, towels can be rented for a small fee.

Some, but not all, units are designated pet-friendly, and you have the option to rent a dog crate.

There's a cost to have day visitors or extra guests beyond the four included.

The heat and AC "take the edge off," but do not have the same effect as being in a home.

What to know before you go glamping

While glamping provides a more luxurious and refined experience than traditional camping, you may still have more exposure to adverse weather conditions than in a traditional hotel — and you'll need to be careful to ensure that you choose accommodations that offer the amenities you want, as you can't assume every facility will have bathrooms or linens.

Although you will enjoy luxurious amenities at many glamping resorts, you are unlikely to find a bellhop to help with luggage, so you may need to be in shape to bring your bags along uneven terrain. Housekeeping service is usually also an add-on service, if it's available at all, so you may find yourself at a laundromat for extended stays.

Because glamping activities are designed to keep you in tune with nature, many resorts and activities are also designed for those who have a love of the outdoors and who do not have serious mobility challenges. Many resorts are also seasonal, so be sure to check operating dates to find one that aligns with your preferred travel times.

If you do your research in advance, find the right facilities, and commit yourself to adventure, though, you should have a vacation you won't soon forget.