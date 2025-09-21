Seven Gorgeous Train Trips to Enjoy Fall Foliage

As autumn paints the landscape with hues of amber, crimson, and gold, there's no better way to immerse yourself in the season's beauty than aboard a scenic train journey. Whether you're up for a day trip or a multi-day adventure, we've got you covered.

Of course, you can't just hop aboard any train route and expect to see picturesque fall foliage. You need to find the right trip. Fortunately, there are plenty of options available to appeal to both seasoned travelers and those who tend to stay close to home.

Check out this curated selection of fall foliage trips on Amtrak and other train operators.

Before you go by train

Many of the best routes for seeing fall foliage are run by Amtrak. If you associate the company with delays and subpar food in the cafe car, you should know that Amtrak has been updating its Acela line and improving the experience on scenic lines.

However, don't limit yourself to Amtrak. You can always look for a local train run by a different company. For example, the Arcade & Attica Railroad, profiled below, offers a round-trip fall foliage ticket for just $27 for a ride of under three hours.

Cost: You will find a price range for each option below, assuming a one-way ticket from the most basic, coach option up to a private room. Book your travel as early as possible, as prices tend to rise the closer you get to the departure date. If you're on a budget, consider opting for a shorter leg on an Amtrak scenic train or check Amtrak's website frequently for flash sales or tour packages. Some Amtrak lines (excluding sleeper cars) offer a 10% senior discount for passengers age 65 and over.

Sleeping cars: For passengers in sleeping cars, Amtrak typically provides a full-service dining menu that has garnered praise for its freshness and taste. Some lines provide observation cars with high, glass ceilings for a better view of the scenery passing by. Some sleeper compartments feature en-suite bathrooms.

Wi-Fi: You should also know that while most Amtrak trains offer Wi-Fi, not all of the scenic lines do, as they tend to travel through remote areas. You can use your phone as a hotspot, or better yet, download movies and entertainment before you go.

Pets: Some Amtrak lines allow small dogs, cats or similar pets on trips up to seven hours.

Accessibility: For those with mobility issues or who require a wheelchair, some Amtrak lines offer accessible bedrooms.

1. California Zephyr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Route : Chicago to Emeryville, California

: Chicago to Emeryville, California Approximate price range for one way: $243 - $1,618

Few fall foliage routes can compete with the California Zephyr, which Amtrak calls “one of the most beautiful train trips in all of North America." Running from Chicago to San Francisco, the Zephyr covers more than 2,400 miles in 52 hours, cutting through farmland, deserts, and even the Rocky Mountains .

The ride offers the chance to get some truly amazing leaf peeping in, including the opportunity to admire "quaking aspens" that offer a "perpetual golden hour glow" throughout August and September.

The stretch between Denver and Glenwood Springs is especially breathtaking, as the train crosses the Continental Divide.

Along the way, you can stop in Glenwood Springs , a town famous for its natural hot springs. Or, if you continue west, the route winds into Salt Lake City and eventually the Sierra Nevada mountains, where early snowfalls sometimes dust the peaks, adding a magical touch.

The varying terrain you'll see on this trip truly takes it to the next level in terms of fall beauty.

2. Napa Valley Wine Train

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Route : Napa, California to local wineries and back.

: Napa, California to local wineries and back. Approximate price range for one way: $290 - $752, depending on length of ride.

For a luxury, one-day excursion, the Napa Valley Wine Train is a fun way to pamper yourself. Rides include three- or four-course meals, as well as wine tastings on and off the train. One of the best things about the experience is the train itself — many of the "legacy" cars are refurbished Pullman cars from the 1940s. (This line is not run by Amtrak.)

Given the high ticket price, this trip is likely better for couples than families. Note that the cost of the ticket does not include a bottle of wine with your meal. We recommend avoiding the dinner train, as you won't be able to enjoy the view after dark.

3. Heartland Flyer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Route : Oklahoma City to Fort Worth, Texas

: Oklahoma City to Fort Worth, Texas Approximate price range for one way: $28 - $32

The Heartland Flyer may not be as well-known as other Amtrak routes, but it's a hidden gem for viewing impressive fall colors.

The daily train connects Oklahoma City to Fort Worth, Texas , covering 206 miles in just four hours and 14 minutes.

While this region doesn't have the same reputation for fall colors as New England, you'll quickly discover that Oklahoma's rolling hills are dotted with maple and red oaks that turn shades of rich orange and deep crimson in late October and early November

In Fort Worth, you can spend time exploring the Fort Worth Stockyards , where old Western culture comes alive, or visit the city’s excellent museums that make the cultural district a top destination.

For a taste of small-town charm along the route, check out the town of Gainesville, Texas, which is well known for its fall festivals.

Because the Heartland Flyer is a shorter trip, it’s an easy way to enjoy fall foliage without committing to days on the train. It’s a perfect choice if you want to experience autumn scenery and enjoy a quick getaway.

4. Vermonter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Route : Washington, DC to St. Albans, Vermont

: Washington, DC to St. Albans, Vermont Approximate price range for one way: $185 - $421

New England has become the go-to destination for fall foliage fans, and with good reason, as the region offers some of the best colors in the country.

You can enjoy the postcard-perfect views you'd expect from the region on the Vermonter train , which runs from Washington, D.C., through Philadelphia, New York City, and up into St. Albans in Vermont.

The northern section of the route offers the most fall magic, as once you cross into Vermont, your train will weave past rolling hills, sugar maples, and charming villages with steepled churches. You'll quickly see why Vermont’s fall foliage is considered some of the best in the world, drawing visitors from around the world .

A stop in Brattleboro also allows you to mix in a little culture with your nature, as the area is well-known for being an artsy town full of bookstores and galleries, as well as offering access to hiking trails that explode with color in October. Further north, Montpelier , the nation’s smallest state capital, is tucked among hills that shine red and orange in fall.

The Vermonter makes it easy to enjoy peak foliage without the hassle of driving on New England’s winding roads or signing up for crowded leaf-peeping tours. The train features large windows and comfortable blue leather seats to help you relax during the 13-hour and 45-minute journey. However, you may want to hop on the Vermonter closer to the Vermont state line; locals sometimes refer to the train as the "Vermonster" due to its frequent delays, as some of its track is shared with freight lines that can slow its progress.

5. Adirondack Cardinal/Capitol Limited

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Route : New York, NY to Montreal, Canada

: New York, NY to Montreal, Canada Approximate price for one way: $80

The Adirondack, which runs from New York City to Montreal, is consistently ranked among the most scenic train rides in the world , according to Amtrak.

After leaving Manhattan, the train follows the Hudson River for over 100 miles. During October, the sugar maples, red oaks, and hickories create a dramatic display, while small towns like Hudson and Saratoga Springs offer you the chance for a quick stopover to enjoy fall festivals and gorgeous hiking that's good for all skill levels.

For even more amazing views, your train will continue into the Adirondack Mountains, where you'll enjoy lakes reflecting the changing leaves as the mountain's famous peaks tower in the background. To cap off your trip, as you reach the Canadian border, the scenery shifts from river valleys to alpine forests, providing a grand finale of fall colors.

Both Albany and Montreal also offer opportunities to enjoy rich culture, food, and history, so you can combine your fall foliage trip with a city escape.

This is an affordable but bare-bones trip; only coach seating is available. So pack good food so that you don't have to rely on the cafe car fare. If you plan to enter Canada, you'll need to bring your passport and be prepared to undergo immigration checks.

6. Empire Builder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Route : Chicago to Seattle, Washington or to Portland, Oregon

: Chicago to Seattle, Washington or to Portland, Oregon Approximate price for one way: $271 to $3,424

Stretching from Chicago to Seattle or Portland, the Empire Builder is one of Amtrak’s most iconic long-distance routes. Prices vary significantly, ranging from a coach seat to a private bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. While the 46-hour trip is most famous for crossing the northern Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains, in the fall it also offers the opportunity to enjoy beautiful seasonal colors.

You'll begin your journey enjoying the rich yellow and red maples and birches in Wisconsin's Northwoods before heading west, where Minnesota’s lakes region shines with autumn color, especially near the Mississippi River.

As the train moves into North Dakota and Montana, the scenery changes to offer you views of wide-open prairies. And, of course, in Glacier National Park, golden larch trees stand out against peaks that may already be dusted with snow.

Because the trip covers 2,200 miles, it’s a true train adventure, but you may appreciate taking a break from the rails and enjoying a few stopovers. Whitefish, Montana, is a popular destination, offering a lively downtown area and access to Glacier National Park . In autumn, you can hike without summer crowds while still enjoying mild weather. If you qualify, you can use a National Park Senior Pass for entrance.

The Empire Builder combines forest, mountain, and prairie views, making it one of the most varied fall foliage journeys you can take by train.

7. Arcade & Attica Railroad

(Image credit: Arcade & Attica Railroad)

Route : A loop beginning in Arcade, New York, lasting under three hours.

: A loop beginning in Arcade, New York, lasting under three hours. Approximate price for one way: $25 to $27

If you're looking for an inexpensive but memorable trip, the Arcade & Attica Fall Foliage Excursions are just the ticket. Ride in a closed or open-air car behind a historic steam train engine through beautiful upstate New York country. The departure site is less than a one-hour drive from Buffalo.

Given its inexpensive ticket price and short run-time, this is an ideal trip to share with the whole family or the grandkids. The train is accessible to those with disabilities.