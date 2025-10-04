Noctourism: The New Travel Trend For Your Next Trip

Typically when you plan a trip, you're packing your day with activities. But what if instead of focusing on the a.m. hours, you centered your vacation around the p.m.? That's exactly what people who are interested in the new travel trend of "noctourism" are doing.

Noctourism refers to travel experiences that occur at night — think stargazing or nighttime excursions. It makes sense that it's appealing to so many travelers: The world feels entirely different when the sun goes down, and in certain places, it can be downright magical. Isn't that what everyone wants to feel on their vacation?

This can be especially appealing for travelers who have spent their careers fighting against an internal "night owl" in order to get to work on time. It can be downright freeing to plan a vacation with an emphasis on the evening, rather than feel the pressure to get up-and-at-'em each morning. Staying up late and "sleeping in" don't have to mean you miss all the sights; it could mean you see completely unique sights.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

With all that in mind, here are some of the best noctourism activities to consider for your next trip.

Chasing the Northern Lights

The Northern Lights is a bucket list item for a reason: It's a stunningly beautiful cosmic wonder, when colorful streaks of light dance across the sky. Tourists have traveled for years to see the natural phenomena, dubbed Aurorea borealis, in cold-weather locations all over the globe.

Some of the most popular destinations to see the Northern Lights include Iceland, Norway, Finland, Canada and Alaska. Your best bet is to visit during the winter, when these places are dark for most of the day. That gives you more opportunities to see the Northern Lights.

If you're planning a luxury trip to catch the nighttime light show, consider a stay at a resort like the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finland , where you can stay in glass igloos to observe the Northern Lights before you sleep (from $415 to $2,238 a night) or the Torfhús Retreat in Iceland, where you can enjoy it from the comfort of a thermal spring ($1,200 to $2,000 a night).

Pack your bags and earn rewards. Kiplinger chose the best travel rewards cards for airline, hotel and other perks to help you save money. Explore the top travel card picks. Advertising disclosure. View Offers

Camping at a dark sky reserve

The Snake River flows through a steep canyon at the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in Idaho. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the sky doesn't need the Northern Lights to inspire awe. When you go to a dark sky reserve — a protected natural area with very low light pollution — you can see just how striking the stars are on their own on a clear night, especially when the Milky Way is visible. It makes you really appreciate just how vast space is.

There is one designated dark sky reserve in the United States, in Idaho, but you'll also find dark sky parks and sanctuaries in forests and deserts alike across the country. It's a perfect opportunity to go camping (or "glamping") and stargaze.

To camp at Idaho's Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, you can rent a campsite at a state park like the Crater of the Moon National Monument and Reserve for as low as $15 a day. You could also upgrade to a yurt stay at a place like Galena Lodge in Sun Valley , which will run you from $100 to $200 a night.

Kayaking amid bioluminescence

Bioluminescent waves in Japan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You don't just see jaw-dropping lights in the sky at night; you can also find them in the ocean itself. There are many waterways where tiny organisms floating in the sea emit bright light, creating a natural phenomenon known as bioluminescence.

It's a surreal experience to be out in the water at night and then be suddenly surrounded by glowing water, whether you choose to rent a kayak or go out in a larger boat.

Mosquito Bay in Puerto Rico is considered the brightest source of bioluminescence in the world ( kayaking tours go for around $60 to $70 ), but you can also find this dazzling nighttime occurrence in places like Japan (courtesy of glowing squid), the Maldives (plankton), and Australia (plankton again!).

Embarking on a night safari

Night visions on safari in Laikipia, Kenya. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, you can see plenty of majestic animals during the day on your safari truck. But at nighttime, you may see even more, as nocturnal animals like lions, hyenas, leopards, elephants and more venture out in their natural habitat.

Reserves in places from Argentina to Botswana are now offering night safaris, bringing guests out past dusk to observe the time when many of the most fascinating animals are active. And don't worry about not being able to see — most of these companies will bring special binoculars so you don't miss a thing.

Night safaris are offered by places like Naboisho Camp in Kenya ($1,167 to $2,224 a night, with the safari night ride included) or the Usangu Expedition Camp in Tanzania ($790 to $830 a night with the ride included).

Going on a sled ride

Sledding by moonlight in Switzerland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No, sledding isn't just a daytime activity for kids — in fact, it's even more thrilling and beautiful at night.

Many resorts in the Alps offer night sledding experiences, allowing you to glide down a snowy mountain on an illuminated trail. Not only is it incredibly fun (yes, you do go fast), but it also offers visitors the opportunity to admire the stars and the wintry scenery in a totally different way. Some places even offer fondue so you can warm up with a toasty treat after your nocturnal adventure.

If you're interested in night sledding, resorts in Italy, Austria, France and Switzerland offer excursions (this one in Interlaken, for example, is only $128.58 per person ).

Visiting a night market

The Chiang Mai Night Market in Thailand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most noctourism revolves around experiences in nature, but there are also nighttime experiences for city visitors as well. In fact, many tourists visit specific cities just to check out their night markets, aka open-air markets run after dark, with vendors selling food, local crafts and other wares at stalls.

Not only is it usually a great place to sample authentic local cuisine, it's also an opportunity to immerse yourself in another culture as you watch the live entertainment, talk to the merchants and admire the artwork. Yes, there's shopping to be done during the day, but night markets have a special vibe to them, as it's a livelier and more unusual experience.

Some of the most famous night markets include the Shilin Night Market in Taiwan, the Chiang Mai Night Market in Thailand, the Jemaa El-Fna in Morocco, and the Hanoi Night Market in Vietnam.