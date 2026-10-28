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Finding the perfect holiday gift is one thing. Getting it to your loved ones without spending a fortune on shipping is another. This year, mailing presents could take a bigger chunk out of your holiday budget as USPS, UPS and FedEx introduce seasonal price increases.
All three major carriers have announced higher shipping costs for the 2026 holiday season, but the increases vary depending on the carrier, package size, destination and delivery speed. Some fees are relatively modest, while oversized packages could trigger much steeper charges.
Before you start wrapping and shipping gifts, here's what to know about this year's holiday shipping costs and how to keep them manageable.
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Shipping gifts will cost a little more this holiday season as USPS, UPS and FedEx introduce temporary surcharges to cover increased demand. However, the timing and amount of these increases vary by carrier.
USPS incorporates its seasonal increases into shipping rates based on package weight and distance. UPS and FedEx generally apply separate surcharges, with higher fees during the busiest holiday shipping weeks.
Here's how the 2026 holiday shipping increases compare:
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Carrier
Holiday Surcharge Dates
How Much Extra You'll Pay
USPS
October 4, 2026 – January 17, 2027
$0.50 to $1.25 extra for packages up to 25 pounds shipped within Zones 1–4, depending on weight and service. Higher increases may apply to longer-distance and heavier shipments.
UPS
September 27, 2026 – January 16, 2027
Residential Ground surcharge of $0.50 to $0.75 per package, beginning October 25. Additional handling surcharges can reach $11.90, while seasonal large-package fees can reach $117.50.
FedEx
September 28, 2026 – January 17, 2027
Residential Ground/Home Delivery surcharge of $0.50 to $0.80 per package, beginning October 26. Additional handling surcharges can reach $11.85, while seasonal oversize fees can reach $117.25.
For most standard gifts, the seasonal increase may be relatively small. However, larger packages can trigger additional fees, and the total shipping cost also depends on the package's size, weight, destination and delivery speed.
That makes it important to compare the full shipping price rather than focusing on the holiday surcharge alone.
USPS vs. UPS vs. FedEx: Which is cheapest for holiday gifts?
While no single carrier is the cheapest hands-down, USPS is often a good starting option for smaller, lightweight gifts. But, UPS and FedEx may be more competitive for heavier packages or shipments that need to arrive on a tighter deadline.
To realistically compare each carrier, you need to consider the package weight and size dimensions along with the destination and delivery rate, so prices can vary widely.
In the table below, we compared estimated shipping costs for three package sizes sent from Chicago, Illinois, to Sevierville, Tennessee.
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Package
USPS Ground Advantage
UPS Ground
FedEx Home Delivery
Small gift, 1 pound (8 × 6 × 4 inches)
$11.10
$13.00
$32.89
Medium gift, 5 pounds (12 × 10 × 8 inches)
$16.60
$21.40
$35.98
Large gift, 15 pounds (18 × 14 × 12 inches)
$41.90
$39.65
$50.86
The shipping fees that can catch you by surprise
Holiday surcharges aren't the only thing to keep in mind when you're shipping gifts this holiday season. There are other factors that can increase the final price, whether it's the size or cost of the package, or residential and remote-area delivery fees.
Dimensional-weight pricing: Carriers may calculate shipping charges using either a package's actual weight or its dimensional weight, which reflects how much space it occupies. That means a large box containing a lightweight blanket could cost more to ship than you expect.
This is especially important when comparing different carriers.
Residential and remote-area delivery fees: UPS and FedEx may charge additional fees for deliveries to residential addresses or certain rural and remote locations. These charges can apply on top of holiday surcharges, making the final cost higher than the basic shipping rate.
Faster delivery and extra protection: The timeframe needed to get your package to its destination can also play a role in additional costs if you need to pay for expedited shipping.Insurance and signature confirmation can also increase costs if that’s something you need as well. Before purchasing additional coverage, check to see what's already included. For example, USPS Ground Advantage includes up to $100 in insurance coverage for qualifying shipments.
Packaging costs: Buying things like boxes, bubble wrap, tape and packaging materials at the shipment center will likely cost more than if you purchased them on your own beforehand. If you already have a box at home or can buy in advance, this could potentially cut some costs.
That said, be sure to check with the carrier to see if you can bring your own package and don't assume every carrier-provided box is free to use with any service. USPS Priority Mail packaging, for example, must be used with the appropriate Priority Mail service.
It's also worth checking whether your package exceeds a carrier's standard size limits. USPS applies nonstandard fees to certain oversized packages, including those exceeding specified length or volume thresholds.
It’s impossible to control shipping costs and surge charges especially around the holiday season. But with a little planning, you can reduce shipping expenses without worrying about whether your gifts will arrive on time.
1. Compare rates before shipping
Don't assume the carrier you used last year will offer the lowest prices this year. Instead, compare pricing ahead of time by using the shipping estimate calculators on each carrier’s website. Enter the same package dimensions, weight, destination and shipping date into each carrier's online calculator, and be sure to compare the total price, including surcharges and other fees.
2. Use the smallest appropriate packaging
A properly sized box can help you avoid unnecessary dimensional-weight charges. Reuse sturdy shipping boxes when possible and make sure fragile items have enough cushioning to prevent damage.
3. Ship early to avoid expedited delivery
Start gathering your items to ship early on to avoid expedited fees. Ground shipping is typically less expensive than overnight or two-day services. Mailing gifts earlier in December gives you more flexibility to choose an affordable delivery option rather than paying a premium at the last minute.
4. Look for online shipping discounts
Buying and printing a shipping label online can cost less than paying at the counter. USPS Click-N-Ship offers online pricing for eligible services, while UPS and FedEx may offer discounts through their websites or customer accounts. Compare the online price with the retail rate before heading to a shipping location.
5. Consider shipping directly from the retailer
If you're buying gifts online for someone who lives out of town, check whether the retailer can deliver directly to their address. Free shipping promotions or minimum-purchase offers could eliminate the expense of having an item delivered to your home and then paying to ship it again.
Don't let shipping costs eat into your holiday budget
Shipping a few holiday gifts may not seem that expensive, but realize the costs can add up quickly when you’re mailing presents to several friends or relatives, especially if they live pretty far away.
The best way to save is to consider shipping costs before purchasing gifts, compare carriers and leave enough time for standard ground delivery. And before choosing the cheapest option, check each carrier's holiday shipping deadlines to make sure your presents will arrive when you need them.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.