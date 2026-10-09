Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Shipping holiday gifts will cost more this year. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has temporarily increased shipping rates for its peak holiday season, with higher prices in effect from October 4, 2026, through January 17, 2027.
The seasonal increases affect USPS Ground Advantage, Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express. For example, shipping a five-pound package via Priority Mail in Zones 1 through 4 costs an additional $0.80, while sending a Priority Mail Large Flat Rate Box costs $2.10 more. The increases are even steeper for heavier packages, with a $20.80 surcharge on Priority Mail Express shipments weighing 26 to 70 pounds in Zones 5 through 9.
Although these increases are temporary, they can add up quickly if you're mailing multiple gifts. The good news is that a little planning and comparison shopping can help you avoid paying more than necessary to get your holiday packages delivered.
From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
1. Don't assume Priority Mail is your cheapest option
Priority Mail offers faster delivery, but it isn't always the most affordable option. If your package isn't time-sensitive, choosing USPS Ground Advantage could save you money.
Priority Mail typically delivers packages within two to three business days, compared with two to five business days for Ground Advantage. Neither service guarantees delivery within those time frames, so allow extra time when mailing holiday gifts.
Before buying postage, compare USPS shipping options to find the best combination of price and delivery speed. You can also check discounted rates through services such as Pirate Ship, which offers access to commercial USPS pricing at no additional charge. USPS also offers commercial rates through its Click-N-Ship service, giving you another way to potentially lower your shipping costs.
2. Watch the size of your box
The size of your package can drive up shipping costs, even if it doesn't weigh much. USPS considers both weight and dimensions when calculating postage, and larger boxes can trigger additional fees.
For example, packages measuring more than 22 inches long or exceeding two cubic feet in volume may incur extra charges. Packages with a combined length and girth of more than 108 inches can also be subject to oversized pricing. USPS generally limits packages to 70 pounds and 130 inches in combined length and girth, with additional fees possible for packages that exceed those limits.
To avoid unexpected charges, choose the smallest box that safely fits your items, including any protective packaging. Measure and weigh your package before purchasing postage so you can compare rates and identify potential surcharges.
3. Don't automatically choose a Flat Rate box
USPS Flat Rate boxes make shipping simple because you pay a set price based on the box size, regardless of the package's weight or destination within the domestic service area, subject to USPS restrictions. However, that convenience doesn't always translate into savings.
If you're shipping a small, lightweight gift a short distance, standard Priority Mail or Ground Advantage may cost less than a Flat Rate box. That's because regular shipping rates depend on factors such as package weight, dimensions and destination.
For example, a medium Priority Mail Flat Rate Box costs $25.80 at retail, while regular Priority Mail rates start at $11.50. Before choosing Flat Rate packaging, compare the cost of shipping your gift in your own box. You may find that paying based on weight and distance is the better deal.
4. Compare USPS with UPS and FedEx
USPS isn't always the cheapest way to ship a package. Depending on its size, weight and destination, UPS or FedEx may offer a better deal, particularly for larger or heavier shipments.
All three carriers offer online shipping calculators that let you compare rates and estimated delivery times before purchasing postage. Be sure to compare similar delivery services, since expedited shipping can cost significantly more than standard ground delivery.
To see how prices compare, we checked shipping estimates from USPS, UPS and FedEx on October 9, 2026, for three packages traveling between Chicago, Illinois, and Sevierville, Tennessee. USPS offered the lowest retail rate for the small and medium packages, while UPS was the least expensive option for the large package.
You may also be able to save by purchasing postage online or scheduling a home pickup, depending on the carrier. Keep in mind that pickup fees and availability vary by service.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Package example
USPS Ground Advantage
UPS lowest-cost option
FedEx Ground
Cheapest
Small: 1 lb, 8 x 6 x 4 inches
$11.10
$20.20
$47.61
USPS
Medium: 5 lbs, 12 x 10 x 8 inches
$16.60
$20.95
$50.71
USPS
Large: 20 lbs, 20 x 16 x 12 inches
$78.40
$37.47
$75.70
UPS
Get practical help to make better financial decisions in your everyday life, from spending to savings on top deals.
One of the simplest ways to save on shipping is to shop early and ship your packages before you’re short on time. Procrastination can leave you paying for Priority Mail Express or other expedited services to ensure your packages arrive before the holidays.
For expected delivery before Christmas, the USPS recommends sending your packages by specific cutoff dates:
USPS Ground Advantage: Thursday, December 17, 2026
First-Class Mail: Thursday, December 17, 2026
Priority Mail: Friday, December 18, 2026
Priority Mail Express: Saturday, December 19, 2026
If you’re shipping to or from Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Territories, the cutoff dates are a day or two earlier.
Keep in mind that these cutoff dates are just recommendations and don’t guarantee delivery by Christmas, so it’s a good idea to mail Christmas presents and other time-sensitive packages as early as possible. Shipping early also gives you more flexibility to choose slower, less expensive services.
The bottom line on USPS holiday shipping
Higher holiday shipping rates don't have to put a strain on your budget. Choosing the right packaging, comparing carrier rates and mailing gifts early can help keep costs under control. Although USPS's seasonal price increases are scheduled to end January 17, 2027, shopping around and planning ahead can help you save on shipping year-round.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Paige Cerulli is a freelance journalist and content writer with more than 15 years of experience. She specializes in personal finance, health, and commerce content. Paige majored in English and music performance at Westfield State University and has received numerous awards for her creative nonfiction. Her work has appeared in The U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, GOBankingRates, Top Ten Reviews, TIME Stamped Shopping and more. In her spare time, Paige enjoys horseback riding, photography and playing the flute. Connect with her on LinkedIn.