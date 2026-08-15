Americans who move to Europe often report the sheer number of details that must be addressed. One detail that may not immediately come to mind is the question of whether to ship one's car to the new country, or to sell that vehicle and buy a new one on arrival.
If you already own a reliable vehicle, the best choice may seem to be to take it with you. In practice, this can be one of the most misunderstood decisions in an international relocation.
As an Italian attorney who helps Americans moving to Italy and other parts of Europe, I've seen many cases where the cost and complexity of shipping a vehicle end up far exceeding expectations. In some situations, the decision still makes sense, but in many others, purchasing locally after arrival is not only simpler but also significantly more economical.
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Customs duties, registration requirements, insurance constraints, compliance rules and logistical risks can quickly turn what seemed like a simple shipment into a costly, time-consuming process.
The hidden costs of shipping a vehicle overseas
At first glance, international auto shipping quotes can appear reasonable. Depending on the origin and destination, Americans may see base prices ranging from a few thousand dollars to more than $10,000 for enclosed transport.
But the shipping fee is only part of the equation.
Once the vehicle arrives in Europe, it must pass through customs clearance. In many cases, import duties and value-added tax (VAT) apply unless the owner meets specific exemption criteria, such as transferring residency and proving long-term ownership of the vehicle before relocation. Even then, documentation requirements are strict and inconsistently applied across jurisdictions.
Italy, for example, has detailed registration and other requirements that can create significant hurdles for imported vehicles. Cars must comply with European technical standards, and modifications may be required for headlights, emissions systems or other components. These adjustments can be expensive and sometimes impractical for older or highly specialized vehicles.
Car insurance presents another layer of complexity. U.S. insurance policies are not valid abroad, and European insurers may be hesitant to fully cover imported vehicles, particularly in the initial registration period. Premiums can be higher and coverage limitations more restrictive than many Americans expect.
When all of these factors are combined — shipping, customs, modifications, registration fees and insurance — the total cost of importing a car can exceed the price of purchasing a comparable used vehicle locally.
When shipping a car does make sense
Despite these challenges, there are circumstances where shipping a vehicle can be justified.
One common case involves individuals relocating temporarily under specific visa arrangements or diplomatic postings where the stay is short and the vehicle is already adapted to international standards.
Another scenario involves high-value or specialized vehicles, such as classic cars or models that are significantly more expensive or difficult to source in Europe. Even then, careful planning is essential, including confirming import eligibility and compliance requirements before the vehicle leaves the U.S.
For most long-term relocations, however, particularly those involving families settling into everyday life abroad, buying a car locally is often the more efficient path.
The risks of choosing the wrong shipping company
Beyond regulatory and financial considerations, one of the most common problems involves the shipping process itself.
The international vehicle transport industry is not uniform, and standards vary widely. Some companies are highly professional and experienced in cross-border logistics, others are not.
A recurring issue is the presence of hidden fees that appear only after the vehicle has been collected. These can include unexpected port charges, storage fees or administrative costs that were not clearly disclosed in the initial agreement.
Insurance coverage is another area where misunderstandings arise. Clients often assume their vehicle is fully insured door-to-door, only to discover that coverage is limited during certain stages of transport or that claims are subject to strict exclusions.
Delays are also common. Vehicles can be held at customs for extended periods owing to incomplete paperwork or compliance questions. In some cases, owners are forced to pay additional storage fees while issues are resolved.
In the worst cases, clients may fall victim to outright fraud — paying deposits to companies that are not properly licensed or that outsource transport without clear contractual accountability.
Why local purchase is often the smarter financial decision
When Americans arrive in Europe, they are often surprised by how functional and accessible the local used car market can be. While vehicle preferences and driving styles differ from those in the U.S., many regions offer well-maintained, reasonably priced vehicles that are already fully compliant with local regulations.
Buying a used car locally means new residents avoid customs complexity, eliminate shipping risks and gain immediate access to proper insurance coverage. They also have the advantage of selecting a vehicle that fits local driving conditions, which in many European cities can include narrower streets, limited parking and lower speed limits.
From a financial planning perspective, this approach often reduces uncertainty at a time when many other relocation costs are already coming into focus.
A decision best made early in the relocation process
Transportation decisions should be made early in the relocation process, not as an afterthought once logistics are already underway.
The question is not simply whether a car is worth shipping, but whether the cost, risk and administrative burden align with the broader goals of the move. In many cases, the answer becomes clear once all factors are fully considered.
For Americans moving abroad, the emotional attachment to a familiar vehicle is understandable. But international relocation is full of hidden trade-offs, and this is one area where practicality often outweighs sentiment.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.