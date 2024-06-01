New Grads: What to Know Before Your First Real Job

Just graduating or switching careers? Get your finances off to a fresh start at the same time with a few key considerations to navigate this transition.

Graduates in blue graduation gowns and mortar boards at their graduation ceremony.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Justin Stivers, Esq.
By
published

Entering the workforce for the first time marks a significant milestone in one's life journey. With the thrill of newfound independence comes a set of responsibilities, particularly in managing finances. Whether you're a recent graduate or transitioning from another phase of life, laying a solid financial foundation is extremely important.

Before embarking on this exciting journey, it's crucial to consider several key financial aspects to ensure a smooth transition into the professional realm.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Justin Stivers, Esq.
Justin Stivers, Esq.
CEO, Stivers Law

Justin Stivers is the founder and CEO of Stivers Law, a distinguished Miami-based law firm specializing in wealth and estate planning. With almost a decade of expertise, Justin is dedicated to ensuring that clients' estate plans seamlessly align with their financial aspirations through comprehensive wealth planning. Beyond estate planning, Stivers Law excels in probate and trust administration, elder law, Medicaid planning and special needs planning.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8