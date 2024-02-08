ESPN, Fox, Warner To Team Up This Fall On Sports Streaming Deal
The plan includes ESPN and other linear sports networks. Separately, ESPN eyes next year for its own direct-to-consumer launch.
Sports fans will have a bundle of decisions to make starting this fall when ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. debut a joint sports streaming platform, roughly a year before ESPN plans to launch a separate direct-to-consumer (DTC) service.
The joint streaming platform, which so far is an understanding among the three to form the joint venture, will combine their sports network portfolios into a single platform that will be available via a new standalone app, the media giants said in a joint statement. Existing subscribers to Disney Plus, Hulu and/or Max will also be able to bundle the product, the companies said.
They did not disclose the subscription cost but said that pricing will be announced at a later date and that the service is subject to their negotiation of definitive agreements. According to a February 7 CNBC report citing undisclosed sources, the service will cost more than $30 per month.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The platform will include ESPN, ESPN Plus, ABC, FOX, FS1, TNT and TBS and will feature content from all major professional sports leagues and college sports, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, UFC, PGA Tour Golf and UFC, the companies said.
“The launch of this new streaming sports service is a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans and an important step forward for the media business,” said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ESPN. “This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service.”
Another ESPN launch to come
Separately, ESPN plans to launch its flagship DTC service in August or the fall of 2025, Iger said in a February 7 interview with CNBC.
The service will include all of ESPN’s programming as well as an integration with ESPN’s fantasy platforms and ESPN Bet. The cost of the service was not announced, CNBC said.
When asked if the DTC service would cannibalize ESPN's joint service with Fox and Warner Bros., Iger told CNBC that the two platforms would have differentiated offerings for sports fans.
Too many streaming options?
If you and your wallet are feeling overwhelmed by too many streaming options for too much money, you're not alone. Streaming service subscribers are increasingly walking away from pricey services, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.
Even so, there are a number of ways to save on streaming, as Kiplinger's guide to streaming services points out. These include taking advantage of limited-time free trial offers.
Just don’t forget to cancel before the bill is due.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
60% of Parents Pay Bills For Adult Children. Do You?
A majority of parents pay bills for adult children including the cost of household expenses and cell phone coverage, survey shows.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
The Average Cost of Car Insurance Skyrocketed in 2024
Car insurance rates are up 26% in 2024. Here's how you can save.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
What to Know About The Recalls at Honda and GM
The recalls affect more than 1 million vehicles over safety concerns.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Use Points At BP and Amoco To Help Pay for Gas. Here's How
uChoose rewards members can use points at BP and Amoco directly at the pump to save up to 50 cents/gal.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Amazon Launches Chatbot 'Rufus' To Answer Your Shopping Questions
Amazon says its AI shopping assistant can help you find products, provide comparisons and make recommendations.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Amazon To Raise MGM+ Streaming Service Prices
The price hike is immediate for new Amazon subscribers but will take effect in March for existing customers.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Visa Users Can Now Directly Withdraw Cryptocurrency in 145 Countries
Visa has partnered with Transak to enable quick crypto-to-fiat conversions.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
How To Use Kayak’s Boeing 737-9 Max Filter
Online travel site Kayak offers an enhanced filter that allows you to exclude the Max 8 and 9 planes from your search.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
January Jobs Growth Comes In Hot: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report Stronger-than-expected jobs growth and rising wage pressure all but eliminate the possibility of a March rate cut.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
More Americans Are Seeing Wages Grow Faster Than Prices
Roughly 6 in 10 Americans earned higher wages last year than the year before, study shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published