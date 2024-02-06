Amazon To Raise MGM+ Streaming Service Prices
The price hike is immediate for new Amazon subscribers but will take effect in March for existing customers.
Amazon plans to raise the price of its MGM+ streaming service for existing customers in March, just weeks after the company's price increase for its ad-free version of Prime Video went into effect.
The new monthly cost of the MGM+ subscription will be $6.99, up from $5.99, and the annual plan will rise to $58.99, up from $49.99, according to Cord Cutter News.
While new subscribers will need to pay the new rates immediately, existing subscribers will see the increase on and after March 1, depending on their billing cycle, according to Streaming Better.
Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.
Is there still a free trial offer?
New subscribers can nab a seven-day free trial on the monthly plan. Once the trial ends, the subscriber will be billed the $6.99 monthly fee, unless they cancel, according to Amazon's website.
There is no free trial, however, for the annual plan.
If you're interested in subscribing, visit MGM’s website or the MGM+ app and choose a plan.
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can add the MGM+ channel to Prime Video.
MGM+ is also available through many cable and satellite providers, as well as on other streaming platforms, including Roku and YouTube TV. You can check the full list of providers here.
What content does MGM+ offer?
According to the company's website, the former MGM streaming platform, EPIX relaunched as MGM+ in January 2023. The platform has thousands of titles available for streaming, including original series and docuseries, as well as the latest movie releases and classic film franchises.
You can find its full lineup of titles here.
Amazon Prime Video ads are here
On January 29, Amazon rolled out ads on Prime Video. For an extra $2.99 per month, Prime members can avoid these ads. The $2.99 is on top of the $139 annual or $14.99 per month fee for an Amazon Prime subscription, or the standalone $8.99 per month cost of Amazon Prime Video.
